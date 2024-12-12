‘White Lotus’ Season 3 and ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Get Updated Release Dates

Popular Max shows The White Lotus Season 3 and Euphoria Season 3 have updated release dates! The highly anticipated third installments are one step closer to hitting screens, as the president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, JB Perrette, revealed during a tech and media conference hosted by Wells Fargo on December 3, 2024.
Perrette revealed that The White Lotus Season 3 is set to release in February 2025, and Euphoria Season 3 has been anticipated to hit screens sometime in 2026. Fans did get a peek at The White Lotus Season 3 when HBO launched a teaser for all shows coming to Max in 2025 on November 11, 2024. The other shows featured in the teaser included but weren’t limited to, The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, And Just Like That… Season 3, Hacks Season 4, and many more. At the event, Perrette revealed that The Last of Us Season 2 is expecting a spring 2025 premiere, and the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is anticipating a late 2025 release.JB Perrette also shared that the Harry Potter TV series is currently casting its leads and has been pushed for a 2027 release instead of its targeted 2026 launch.
The White Lotus Season 3 is set in Thailand, as revealed in a clip in the teaser. The cast of The White Lotus Season 3 includes Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lisa from Blackpink, and Natasha Rothwell.HBO has yet to announce an official release date and trailer for the upcoming installment of the show.
Colman Domingo Teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Storyline Is Breathtaking
Colman Domingo is all set to appear on Euphoria Season 3. The actor who won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his recurring role as recovering drug addict Ali Muhammed has spilled some tea on the upcoming installment.
In an interview with Variety on December 9, 2024, Colman Domingo revealed that he was excited about the direction of the storyline of Euphoria Season 3 after having spoken to the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. While the actor was quick to note that he has yet to read a script, he’s loving the little that he’s learned about the upcoming installment from Levinson. The actor revealed tidbits on how the new season of Euphoria will see the characters experience multiple breakthroughs while teasing what’s in store in the following words:
“It’s characters that we know and we’re on the journey with, and we’re fighting for them as they’re fighting for their own spaces in the world.”
Domingo expressed that the writing is one of Levinson’s best works yet. According to the actor, whatever he’s heard about Euphoria Season 3 — which will feature a time jump — took his “ breath away.”
Production for Euphoria Season 3 is expected to commence in January 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Max.
|Euphoria
|Cast
|Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Nika King
|Release Date
|TBD (Season 3 anticipated in 2025)
|Stream On
|Max
|Created by
|Sam Levinson
|Produced by
|A24, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan
|Based On
|Israeli miniseries Euphoria by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin
|Plot Summary
|A raw, unfiltered look at the lives of high school students as they navigate love, trauma, addiction, and identity.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Labrinth; notable tracks from various artists featured prominently in the show
|Current Status
|Season 3 in development, release expected in 2025
