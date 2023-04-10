The White Lotus Season 3 Cast: Who Could Return?

Mike White‘s hit show The White Lotus is a satirical drama about wealthy and privileged people. After two successful seasons, The White Lotus season 3 now has big shoes to fill. The new installment will be filmed in another luxurious resort where a new group of rich people’s worlds will collide. The White Lotus is an anthology series, which means that every season brings in new characters and fresh storylines. But the creators already broke this pattern when they brought the iconic Tanya back in season 2, which made everyone wonder who could return for season 3.
While a new season means a new cast, The White Lotus season 2 took another approach. Viewers got to see again the ultra-rich but completely lost Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge) and her husband Greg (Jon Gries). Now that season 3 is confirmed, the question on everyone’s minds is which character could potentially come back and whether it could somehow be Tanya again. Here’s everything we know so far.
Jennifer Coolidge Won’t Return, But Here’s Who Might
Coolidge’s Tanya and Gries’ Greg were the only characters to return for season 2 of the show. And fans absolutely loved it. Tanya was even more iconic and funnier, making her death all the more tragic. But even though fans desperately hope for Tanya to return yet again, it’s highly unlikely. She is definitely dead, and Coolidge herself made it very clear in an Entertainment Weekly interview. She said, “There’s all kinds of reactions to it. There was actually more than two people who thought it was like some sort of dream. They thought it was a dream even though I was in a body bag; they somehow thought it was all in Tanya’s head or whatever; they didn’t get that I was dead, dead, forever. Dead in every sense.” That means that the only way to see the legendary Coolidge again on The White Lotus Season 3 could be in a flashback or somebody’s memories.
On another hand, there are ongoing conversations about whether The White Lotus creators will follow the same tradition and bring back some of the previous characters. And if so, who could potentially return to the luxury resort? Some of the actors even openly expressed their desire to come back. For instance, Connie Britton, who played Nicole in season 1, said, “I have loved collaborating with him, and I’ll say yes to him ’til the end of time.” She also added that White even wanted her in season 2, “He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character… Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season, and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season.”
Which Characters Should Return to White Lotus Season 3?
The White Lotus season 3 has the potential to be the best season yet; with so many diverse and deep characters and cast members they can bring back, success is most certainly guaranteed. Until there’s official confirmation, let’s see who should return to season 3. Looking at where season 2 ended, there are certainly some loose ends to the story. For instance, what happened to Jack (Leo Woodall) after he kicked Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) out of the car? Will Portia be able to leave it alone now that Tanya is now dead and she knows who did it?
Other characters that should return are the charming best friend duo Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grann). After all, with their newfound wealth and success, they might be on their next adventure, possibly again to a distant White Lotus resort. Another character that stole the show in season 2 was definitely Daphne Sullivan, played by the talented Meghann Fahy. Her character remained a mystery, and she is one cast member fans are hoping to see of her in The White Lotus Season 3.
