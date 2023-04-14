HBO’s critically acclaimed show, The White Lotus, owes much of its success to the incredibly talented and remarkable cast. From Hollywood icons such as Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza to rising stars like Adam DiMarco and Will Sharpe, The White Lotus’ casting is truly unmatched. But one of the main roles from season 2 almost went to another actor – the widely popular and immensely talented Evan Peters.
The White Lotus season 2 takes viewers to one of Italy’s coastal jewels, Sicily, where a new group of ultra-wealthy guests takes on the resort and lets loose their most privileged impulses. Other than the above-mentioned actors, the cast also includes familiar faces like Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Jon Gries and more. Every cast member gives the performance of their lifetimes, making it much more difficult to imagine anyone else in those roles. But some actors would have been an equally great addition to The White Lotus ensemble, and Peters is one of them.
Evan Peters Almost Played Ethan in White Lotus Season 2
Emmy winner Evan Peters almost starred opposite Audrey Plaza in The White Lotus season 2. According to the executive producer, David Bernad, Peters was supposed to take on the role of Ethan but couldn’t commit to the show because of scheduling conflicts. Bernad explained, “That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out.” Bernad also added that they didn’t want the casting to feel too familiar to viewers, which made Sharpe an even more ideal choice for Ethan.
His Roles in American Horror Story Prove He Would Have Been Great As Ethan
While Will Sharpe truly did a magnificent job of portraying the workaholic Ethan, it would have also been intriguing to see Evan Peters as Ethan in The White Lotus Season 2. Peters has risen to fame with some of the most terrifying roles in American Horror Story and Dahmer. He even won an Emmy for his portrayal of the cold-blooded murderer, Jeffrey Dahmer. So, how would he then fit in the luxurious world of The White Lotus? Well, if there’s anything that Peters knows how to do masterfully is to give an outstanding performance. And he has more than 16 roles in American Horror Story to prove it.
Peters can go from an honest and innocent victim to a monstrous killer and the world’s biggest sociopath in a split second. His acting skills are out of this world, and just watching him transform from season to season in American Horror Story is enough proof he’s one of the most talented actors of his generation. All this testifies to the fact that Evan Peters would have been great as Ethan in The White Lotus Season 2. It would have also been a delight seeing him in a different role than what he typically goes for.
