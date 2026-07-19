Where Is Wade Griffin Now? Taylor Parker’s Ex-Boyfriend From Maternal Instinct

Netflix’s Maternal Instinct re-enacts one of the most disturbing crimes in recent American history through the people closest to Taylor Parker, including her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin. Directed by Jessica Dimmock, the true-crime documentary premiered on June 12, 2026, and revisits the October 2020 case that sent shockwaves across the United States. Rather than focusing solely on the brutality of the crime, the film pieces together accounts from individuals connected to both the victim and the perpetrator, revealing how Parker’s pursuit of a new romantic relationship spiraled into tragedy.
Reagan Simmons-Hancock was 35 weeks pregnant and home alone with her three-year-old daughter in New Boston, Texas, when she was murdered in cold blood. Thereafter, she forcibly removed her unborn baby from her womb to cover up her months-long ruse of being pregnant. The brutality of the murder ultimately resulted in Parker receiving a death sentence. Years later, where is she now?
Wade Griffin Is Striving To Rebuild His Life
Maternal Instinct features Taylor Parker’s ex, Wade Griffin, who admits he had his doubts about Parker. The livestock manager testified against Parker in court, detailing how she deceived and lured him into debt. Griffin told the court that his relationship with Parker destroyed his reputation and left him unemployed. She ‘pretty much ruined my whole reputation, slandered my name, my brothers, my mom,” he said. It’s the “worst thing I’ve ever had to live through for sure.”
While Griffin is still struggling to get his life back on track, he’s facing a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit from Simmons-Hancock’s widower, Homer Hancock. He filed the civil suit against Parker and Griffin, claiming that he was negligent for allowing Parker to use his vehicle. Fleeing the crime scene with the baby she ripped off her victim’s belly, Parker drove recklessly towards Oklahoma, which, according to the suit, contributed to the injuries the baby sustained and ultimately led to the infant’s death.
What Was Taylor Parker’s Motive For The Heinous Crime?
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Her Prison Confession Now on YT. #taylorparker #reaganhancock #taylormorton #taylorparkertrial
Taylor Parker’s web of deception culminated in the horrific murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child. While Maternal Instinct traced the events that led to the despicable crime, viewers can’t help but wonder why Parker went to such lengths to steal a fetus, especially when she’s a mother of two. The vicious murderer had her first child as a teenager. She was only 17 when she first became a mother.
Parker later got married to another man and welcomed her second child at age 21 in her first marriage. During this marriage, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy from a failed tubal ligation and underwent a hysterectomy. When she got married to her second husband, whom she didn’t inform of her hysterectomy, Taylor Parker suggested surrogacy to pacify him. The union ended in a divorce in 2019, the same year Parker met Wade Griffin, a hog trapper who dreamed of owning a big ranch.
Taylor Parker’s desperation to remain in a relationship with Griffin ultimately led to the sinister crime she planned and executed. Eager to please her new lover to keep him committed to her, Parker began weaving webs of lies. First, she cooked up a story about an inheritance from her grandmother and offered to pay for a ranch in Oklahoma to sustain Griffin’s interest. And to strengthen her hold on the hog trapper, she decided to fake a pregnancy. Parker knew that Griffin had always wanted to be a father, so she imagined that having a baby for him would make him give up thoughts about leaving her.
Where Is The Maternal Instinct Killer Now?
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A young woman in East Texas gives birth in her car. When rushed to the hospital, doctors will quickly realize that the baby is not her own and neither is the blood she’s covered in. Maternal Instinct — a new documentary — is now on Netflix.
Taylor Parker is currently on death row in Texas. Killing a pregnant woman she befriended to claim her unborn child earned Taylor Parker a death sentence. Following her arrest in Oklahoma, where the baby she forcefully extracted from the uterus was pronounced dead, Parker was extradited to Texas, where she was charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. In September 2022, she was dragged to court to face the Bowie County jury for the murder of Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child.
She was found guilty of all charges in October, the same month her sentencing trial commenced. Given the brutal nature of Taylor Parker’s crime, the prosecutor asked for the death penalty, while her defense pled for life without parole. Be that as it may, the jury unanimously recommended capital punishment, and she was sentenced to death. Parker filed for an appeal, which the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected in November 2025.
She took it up to the U.S. Supreme Court in March 2026, hoping the ultimate appellate court would review her death sentence. Her counsel’s petition claimed she didn’t receive a fair trial in Bowie County. The court declined to review her conviction in May 2026, sealing her fate. Taylor Parker is currently locked up at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where she’s on death row. The cruel murderer is the youngest woman on death row in the state, and there’s no scheduled date for her execution. Check out The Investigation of Lucy Letby: Where Is The Convicted Nurse Now?
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