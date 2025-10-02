Where Is the Nip/Tuck Cast Now? A Look at Their Careers After the Hit Series

The Nip/Tuck cast delivered some of the most intense performances in the 2000s. The FX medical drama originally aired for 6 seasons from July 22, 2003, to March 3, 2010. Arguably, the show redefined television with its daring approach to medical drama. Created by Ryan Murphy, Nip/Tuck followed the personal and professional lives of two Miami plastic surgeons.
Nip/Tuck was an instant hit, drawing in more viewers as the show progressed, earning both critical acclaim and a passionate fan base. Over a decade later, many of the show’s stars have moved on to diverse projects ranging from television and film to completely new careers outside Hollywood. Here’s a look at the personal and professional journeys of the Nip/Tuck cast since the show’s finale.
Dylan Walsh as Dr. Sean McNamara
Dylan Walsh played Dr. Sean McNamara as one of the main Nip/Tuck cast members. He was one of the two central characters in Nip/Tuck, portrayed as a talented and compassionate plastic surgeon. He often served as the moral compass of his co-owned McNamara/Troy clinic. Unlike Dr. Christian Troy’s reckless and hedonistic lifestyle, McNamara struggles to balance his demanding career with his responsibilities as a husband and father.
Following Nip/Tuck, Dylan Walsh found steady work on television. His next major role was as Al Burns in the CBS police procedural crime drama series Unforgettable (2011–2016). Since then, he’s known for Life Sentence (2018), Blue Bloods (2019–2024), Superman & Lois (2021–2024), and SEAL Team (2024). Walsh also divorced his second wife, actress Joanna Going, in 2012, and re-married Leslie Bourque in 2022.
Julian McMahon as Dr. Christian Troy
Australian actor Julian McMahon portrayed Dr. Christian Troy, the charming yet deeply flawed plastic surgeon whose playboy lifestyle often drove much of the show’s drama. Since Nip/Tuck ended, McMahon continued to secure prominent roles in television and film. He joined the cast of Hulu’s TV series Runaways (2017–2018) before landing his next big role as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix.
He appeared as the character across FBI (2019–2021), FBI: Most Wanted (2020–2022), and FBI: International (2021). McMahon also starred alongside Nicolas Cage in The Surfer (2024) and the drama The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024). His last film credit was in 2025, where he played Prime Minister Stephen Roos in The Residence. Sadly, Julian McMahon died on July 2, 2025, from lung metastasis, which had been caused by head and neck cancer.
John Hensley as Matt McNamara
John Hensley joined the Nip/Tuck cast as Matt McNamara. His character was Sean’s son, whose troubled journey involved numerous shocking twists. Post-Nip/Tuck, Hensley guest-starred in a few other shows like Sons of Anarchy (2013), The Mentalist (2014), 9-1-1 (2018), and The Good Doctor (2021). He also played Ronald Miller in 11 episodes of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder (2017–2018). Although he took a brief hiatus from acting, he returned in 2023 for a role in My First Horror Film. While he hasn’t landed a new project since then, he still has an active acting career.
Joely Richardson as Julia McNamara
As Julia McNamara, British actress Joely Richardson brought depth to a character navigating complex family and romantic relationships. With her career spanning over three decades before joining the Nip/Tuck cast, Joely Richardson continued to work extensively in film and television. Besides portraying Ethel Cripps in The Sandman, Richardson recently starred as Lady Sabrina Halstead in the Netflix hit action comedy The Gentlemen. She’ll also star in the final installment of the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025).
Roma Maffia as Liz Cruz
American actress Roma Maffia joined the Nip/Tuck cast in a recurring role in season 1. She was upgraded to the main cast by season 2 and remained there until the show’s conclusion. Her character was the anesthesiologist, Dr. Liz Cruz. She was the voice of reason amid the chaos of McNamara/Troy. Post-Nip/Tuck, Maffia has enjoyed a steady television career. She played Linda Tanner in the mystery teen drama series Pretty Little Liars (2013–2017), and most recently, as Dr Willa Roszak in Equalizer (2022–2025).
Kelly Carlson as Kimber Henry
Kelly Carlson joined the Nip/Tuck cast as Kimber Henry, Dr. Christian’s on-and-off partner. She had one of the show’s most memorable arcs, evolving from a supporting character into a central figure. After Nip/Tuck, Carlson made a few appearances on television and film, including roles in Melrose Place and a guest role in the Castle TV series. Kelly Carlson stepped away from Hollywood in 2013, shifting her focus to personal life and advocacy work. However, she returned briefly to star in the 2020 film The Reason.
Linda Klein as Nurse Linda
Linda Klein, who’s a registered nurse and actor, joined the Nip/Tuck cast in a recurring role as Nurse Linda. She works at the plastic surgery clinic, often assisting Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy during their graphic and highly stylized surgical procedures. After Nip/Tuck, she continued her role as Nurse Linda in Grey’s Anatomy until 2020. Since then, she has served as a medical consultant and advisor on several TV shows. Linda Klein has also produced several other TV shows, including over 430 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
