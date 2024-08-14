David Boreanaz Opens Up About Final SEAL Team Season and Future Plans

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has decided to trust his instincts—and his body. Speaking about the upcoming seventh and final season of the Paramount+ military drama, Boreanaz revealed,
My body just can’t do it anymore!
The commitment of Boreanaz and his fellow cast members to authentically portraying elite soldiers has, according to him, been intense—right down to grueling training and highly physical scenes.
There were no shortcuts, Boreanaz explains.
Boreanaz’s Relentless Drive
One particularly vivid memory he shared involved directing a scene where he had to carry a 250-pound stunt double on his back.
Ten feet in, I hit a rock, and my ankle twists…I fall flat down, but I had to keep going. You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain. It’s very intense, he recounted.
An Intense Scene in the Mall
An excellent example of this intensity is demonstrated in Episode 2 of this season. Jason tasks Ray and Omar with attending to the wounded while he, Sonny, Drew, Brock, and Pepper stealthily breach an unarmed mall to size up the situation. When local cops arrive…
The Impact on Real-Life SEALs
Boreanaz emphasized the show’s profound impact on Navy SEALs, noting their appreciation for its authentic representation.
They thank me for the real representation, he says.
Post-SEAL Team Plans
The actor, known for his earlier roles as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel, hinted at future endeavors but remained tight-lipped about specifics.
I have plans… My work ethic is always head on a swivel, be in the now, don’t look back, don’t look far down the pipeline.
This marks nearly 30 years of back-to-back series work for Boreanaz, who previously starred opposite Emily Deschanel on Bones from 2005-2017. Although ready for a break, he admitted he finds it hard to sit still.
Vacations are good until like the second day… then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next.
The final season of SEAL Team premiered August 11 with new episodes released weekly on Paramount+.
Follow Us