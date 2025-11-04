Where is Chuku Modu From? All About The Good Doctor Star

Chuku Modu is a British actor who gained fame for his appearances in hit television shows. Like most actors, he began his career with low-budget projects before his feature debut in Me Before You (2016). Modu later gained global recognition for his roles on Game of Thrones, The Good Doctor, and The 100. His acting portfolio is still a work in progress, but he has proven his mettle in a competitive industry as a force to be reckoned with.
Interestingly, acting was not in Chuku Modu’s original career plan. He was an athletic kid and wanted to become a boxer. However, he fell in love with the theater and chose to pursue acting as a career instead. So far, his acting credits prove he made the right choice, and his fanbase has been on the rise. Explore these revealing facts about the Game of Thrones actor.
Chuku Modu is from a Mixed Background
Aside from the signature white streak in his hair, Chuku Modu has striking, unique features that apparently stem from his mixed ancestry. He was born on June 19, 1990, in Chiswick, London, England, to an Igbo-German father and an Anglo-Irish mother. As such, Modu’s ancestry is a cocktail mix of Nigerian, German, English, and Irish, which ultimately contributes to his distinctive physical attributes. His birth name, Chukuma Modu, is linked to the Igbo tribe in Nigeria.
Raised in West London, Chuku Modu developed an early interest in the performing arts and often visited the theater. However, his interest in sports, particularly boxing, took center stage in his childhood. As such, he began training as a boxer at the age of 12. Somewhere along the line, visiting the theater further piqued his curiosity in the performing arts. He enrolled in Richmond Drama School in 2012 and began his professional acting career shortly afterward.
His Acting Career Began with Several Short Films in 2014
Before his global recognition in a variety of television and film projects, Chuku Modu began acting in short films in 2014. His debut year saw him appear in the short films The Dawn, The Last Days of Margaret Thatcher, and Loft No.5. In 2015, he played Jake Norland in the short film Stages. Modu made his feature film debut in 2016, appearing in a minor role as a Mauritian waiter in Me Before You, starring Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke in the leading roles.
He showcased his writing skills in the 2016 short film Heavy Weight as a co-writer. He also played Paris in the short film and appeared in two other movies — Open All Night as Rick and Survive as Talib, in the same year. In 2019, Modu made a cameo appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Soh-Larr in Captain Marvel. He received credits as a producer and co-writer for the short film Freedoms Name Is Mighty Sweet (2020). Chuku Modu played his first prominent role in a feature-length movie in Andrew Cumming‘s adventure horror thriller Out of Darkness (2022).
A Look at Chuku Modu’s Television Credits
Chuku Modu’s stint in television has been monumental to say the least. He hit the ground running with his television debut in 2016, appearing as Aggo in three episodes of Game of Thrones. The next year, he was seen as the flying squad leader in three episodes of Snatch. Also in 2017, Modu landed a career-defining role as Dr. Jared Kalu on The Good Doctor. He joined the show as a main cast member for seasons 1 & 2 and returned in a recurring role in season 6. Modu rejoined the main cast for the seventh and final season in 2024.
For his stint on The Good Doctor, Modu shared the screen with Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, and Beau Garrett. From 2019 to 2020, Chuku Modu appeared in a recurring role in season 6 of CW’s The 100 as Xavier/Dr. Gabriel Santiago. His role was upgraded to the main cast on The 100 Season 7, appearing in 22 episodes across both seasons. He has been the narrator on the BBC crime documentary series The Moment of Proof since 2021.
Chuku Modu had a prolific year in 2023, appearing in three television series — The Peripheral as Carlos, Grace as Larry Brooker, and The Great as Smartsev. He played a prominent role in all three episodes of Gunpowder Siege, a 2024 TV series that chronicles the aftermath of the failed attempt by English Catholics to overthrow King James and take over the Parliament. Modu was seen in a 2025 episode of Juice Season 2.
