Guy Ritchie’s Snatch: Where Are the Cast Now?

After seemingly coming out of nowhere with his slick crime caper Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Guy Ritchie faced the huge task of topping his debut effort with his second movie, Snatch. In the movie, Ritchie built upon his unique style and delivered another smash hit that has since endured a lasting legacy. Revolving around a plethora of characters, Snatch intertwines the lives of the deepest and darkest criminals of London. However, this is done so with a sleekly tight pacing and a splice of humour that would go on to be labelled “acid humour”.
What’s striking about Guy Ritchie‘s iconic movie is the fact that it propelled a large number of its cast members to worldwide fame. As well as this, Ritchie had managed to pull enough weight from the success of his first movie to get some huge Hollywood stars on board. The result was a star-studded affair that only contributed to the film’s triumph. So, let’s dive into the cast and see where they are today.
Jason Statham as Turkish
Jason Statham‘s breakthrough into the world of cinema happened when he impressively landed his first role in Guy Ritchie’s debut film, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Ritchie, recognizing Statham’s raw talent and natural charisma, cast him as Bacon, a streetwise and witty character. The film’s success opened doors for Statham, leading him to collaborate with Ritchie once again in the equally acclaimed Snatch. This time, Statham took on the prominent role of Turkish, a low-level criminal entangled in the convoluted underworld of London.
Statham’s outstanding performance in Snatch showcased his versatility and ability to effortlessly navigate nuanced characters. Building upon his successes with Ritchie, Statham quickly became one of the most prominent action stars in the world, using his previously hidden martial arts skills to captivate audiences. He is perhaps most known for his role in The Transporter movies as well as Sylvester Stallone‘s Expendables franchise. In 2025, Statham is set to lead David Ayer‘s action thriller, Levon’s Trade, from a screenplay by Sylvester Stallone.
Stephen Graham as Tommy
Although he may not have achieved Hollywood stardom on the same level as some of his peers, Stephen Graham has managed to immerse himself in the company of some of the biggest stars in the movie industry. However, these encounters have mostly come through smaller supporting roles. Nevertheless, in his native UK, Graham has emerged as one of the most formidable leading talents. This presence all began with his breakthrough performances in Guy Ritchie’s cult classics, Snatch. From there, Graham’s undeniable talent and captivating aura propelled him to the forefront of the British film and TV scene, starring in hit movies like This is England, and acclaimed shows like Time and Peaky Blinders. In 2024, Graham starred in the hit Netflix show, Bodies, and the captivating BBC drama, Boiling Point.
Brad Pitt as Mickey O’Neil
At the time of Snatch‘s release in 2000, Brad Pitt was undeniably one of the biggest stars in the world. His widespread fame and recognition made his casting in the movie all the more impressive, considering that director Guy Ritchie was still an up-and-coming indie talent at the time. Despite since achieving continued success in his career, including winning an Oscar for his scene-stealing performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt’s portrayal in Snatch remains one of his most iconic renditions to date. His role as the enigmatic and charismatic boxer, Mickey O’Neil, showcased his incredible range and ability to fully immerse himself in a character (with an impressive Gypsy accent to prove this). In 2024, Pitt will star alongside George Clooney in Jon Watts‘ thriller, Wolfs.
Benicio Del Toro as Franky Four Fingers
In Snatch, Benicio Del Toro delivers a mesmerizing performance as Franky Four Fingers, a character shrouded in an air of elusiveness and intrigue. From the moment he appears on screen, Del Toro captivates the audience with his enigmatic presence and nuanced portrayal. With his slicked-back hair, stylish attire, and distinctive accent, Franky exudes an air of confidence that can both charm and intimidate. As a professional thief caught in a web of deceit and double-crossing, Franky’s every move is carefully calculated, and his motivations remain concealed until the film’s thrilling climax. Del Toro’s casting was another surprise, seeing as he was a rising star at the time. In 2024, De Toro will star opposite Gerard Butler in Jamie Foxx‘s filmmaking debut, All-Star Weekend.
Vinnie Jones as Bullet-Tooth Tony
Vinnie Jones, once known primarily for his successful career in professional football, has made an impressive transition into Hollywood as one of its biggest stars. With a reputation for being a tough guy on the field, Jones seamlessly transferred that persona to the big screen, gaining recognition for his portrayal of the psychotic Bullet-tooth Tony in Snatch. This role served as a launching pad for Jones’ acting career, leading him to star in blockbuster action films such as Gone in Sixty Seconds and X-Men: The Last Stand. He even had the privilege of working alongside action legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in the movie Escape Plan.
Despite all his subsequent successes, it is Jones’ portrayal of Bullet-tooth Tony that continues to define him as an actor. What’s more, his iconic rendition as this tough-as-nails character has played a significant role in the enduring legacy of Guy Ritchie’s classic crime comedy. In 2024, Jones is set to reteam with Ritchie in a spin-off series from his 2019 movie, The Gentlemen.
Lennie James as Sol
Although his part in the movie was i the supporting actor realm, Lennie James managed to steal the show in every scene he graced the screen in. While the whole movie is littered with comedic moments, James undoubtedly served up some of the funniest moments as the klutzy criminal who simply can’t accept he’s in over his head and completely out of his depths. Since Snatch, Lennie James has remained prominent in the United Kingdom, writing and starring in the acclaimed series, Save Me. Across the pond, he starred in a recurring role in the hugely popular series, The Walking Dead. In 2024, James is set to star opposite Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, and Michael Shannon in the fantasy musical, The End.
Mike Reid as Doug the Head
Mike Reid was an iconic English comedian, actor, author, and television presenter. Known for his unforgettable roles, he left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. However, it was his role as Frank Butcher in the beloved British soap opera EastEnders that truly catapulted him to fame. Audiences adored his portrayal of the lovable and sometimes abrasive character. Equally memorable was his role as the energetic host of the children’s game show, Runaround. However, when he took on the character of a tough, loud-mouthed jeweler with connections to gangsters in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, it came as a shock to English viewers who were accustomed to his more light-hearted affairs. Despite this departure, Mike Reid continued to showcase his versatility and talent, cementing his status as a versatile performer in the hearts of the audience. Sadly, Reid passed away on July 29, 2007 at the age of 67.
Dennis Farina as Cousin Avi
Dennis Farina was an actor who possessed an unparalleled knack for bringing loud, fast-talking characters to life on the big screen. His performances were always filled with an undeniable charm and wit, and this was no different in his enthralling and hilarious portrayal of Cousin Avi in Guy Ritchie’s masterpiece, Snatch. Farina brought an undeniable fervor to the screen, captivating audiences with his quick-witted banter and impeccable delivery.
As Cousin Avi, Farina exuded a certain magnetism that made it impossible to take your eyes off him whenever he graced the screen. With his suave demeanor and razor-sharp tongue, Farina breathed life into the character of Avi, effortlessly stealing every scene he was in. When he passed away in 2013, Farina left behind a portfolio of dynamic performances in classic movies like Get Shorty, Out of Sight, and Saving Private Ryan. To learn more about Guy Ritchie’s latest movie, check out the trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
