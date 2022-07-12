Meet The Cast Of “The Peripheral”

A new science fiction TV show is set to premiere on Amazon this year, and it features an impressive list of cast members and an Oscar-nominated showbiz veteran behind the camera. Titled The Peripheral, the show is based on a 2014 book of the same name by William Gibson. The show is created by Scott Smith, who had previously worked on A Simple Plan, The Ruins, and The Burnt Orange Heresy. While the plot of the show isn’t clear yet, here is a description of the book’s storyline, according to Deadline: “The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.” The Peripheral promises an impressive cast of characters, with a few having worked in major projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video science fiction TV series The Peripheral.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz will be starring as Flynn Fisher in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. Moretz is an American actress who has been working in Hollywood since she was a child. She made her film debut in The Amityville Horror (2005), and has since gone on to star in a number of popular movies, including Kick-Ass (2010), Let Me In (2010), and Carrie (2013). Moretz has also been outspoken about her support for gun control and gender equality and has used her platform to raise awareness for a number of important causes. As she continues to build her career, Moretz is quickly establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s most talented and socially conscious young actresses.
Gary Carr
Gary Carr will be playing Wilf in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. Carr is a British actor who is best known for his roles in the television series Death in Paradise and The Deuce. He was born in London in 1986 and began his acting career in 2009 with a small role in the film Klink Klank. He has since appeared in several other films and television shows, including the series Downton Abbey and the drama film Bolden. In 2011, he was cast as Fidel Best in Death in Paradise, appearing in over 24 episodes of the show. Since 2017, he has starred as C.C. Smalls on The Deuce, an HBO series about the adult industry in 1970s New York City.
Jack Reynor
Jack Reynor will be appearing in The Peripheral as Burton Fisher. Reynor is an Irish actor who has appeared in a number of films and television series. He made his film debut in the Irish drama What Richard Did. He has since starred in the Transformers franchise, Glassland, Macbeth, Sing Street, and Midsommar. Reynor has also appeared on the small screen in the series Strange Angel.
Eli Goree
Eli Goree will be portraying the character of Conner in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. Goree is a Canadian actor who has appeared in a number of television series and films. He is perhaps best known for his roles as Ricky Nash in the HBO series Ballers and as Troy in the film Da Kink in My Hair. Goree began his career as a child actor, appearing in various commercials and television shows. He made his TV debut in the 2006 show North/South, and went on to appear in such films as Godzilla and One Night in Miami... Goree’s breakout role came in 2009, when he was cast as Malik in Da Kink in My Hair. The film was a critical and commercial success and helped to launch Goree’s career. He has since appeared in a number of television series, including The 100, Legends of Tomorrow, and Riverdale.
Charlotte Riley
Charlotte Riley will be playing the character of Aelita in the Amazon Prime Video series The Peripheral. Riley is best known for her roles as Sarah Hurst in Easy Virtue and as Catherine Earnshaw in ITV’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights. She has also appeared in a number of stage productions, including The Priory at the Royal Court Theatre in Manchester. Riley is married to actor Tom Hardy, with whom she has two children.
JJ Feild
JJ Feild will be portraying the character of Lev in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. Feild is a British actor who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. His film credits include Telstar, Captain America: The First Avenger, Austenland, and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. He made his film debut in the 2000 independent film Railway Children. Since then, Feild has appeared in a number of high-profile films, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Austenland. In addition to his work in film, Feild has also appeared in a number of television shows, including Turn Up Charlie and New Amsterdam. JJ Feild is a talented actor who has demonstrated his versatility by appearing in a wide range of films and television shows.
Adelind Horan
Adelind Horan has been tapped to play the character of Billy Ann Baker in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. She is most prominently known for her portrayal of Viv in The Deuce.
T’Nia Miller
T’Nia Miller is set to play Cherise in the upcoming TV series The Peripheral. She has performed in Years and Years, Free Rein, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Foundation, a role she’s extensively talked about. In an interview with Screen Rant, Miller talked about what attracted her to her role in the project: “To begin with, I thought she was really nice, and I didn’t want to play any more nice people – I played this character in a horror show who was rather nice, and I loved playing her, but I started to get all these offers in that were these nice people, I was like, “Nononononono.”
Other cast members
Other actors expected to appear in this series include Alex Hernandez as Tommy Constantine, Austin Rising as Leon, Louis Herthum as Corbell Pickett, Chris Coy as Jasper, Melinda Page Hamilton as Ella, Katie Leung as Ash, and Alexandra Billings as Detective Ainsley Lowbeer.