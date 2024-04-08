Tulsa King Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

In 2022, Tulsa King saw Sylvester Stallone make is first venture into television. After being rejected for a background role in The Godfather early in his career, in an exciting twist of fate, he finally got the chance to make a stamp on the Mafia genre with his own leading role. In the show, Stallone portrays Dwight Manfredi, a New York mobster who is released from prison only to be exiled by his crew and sent to Tulsa.
Tulsa King blends crime, drama, action, and acid comedy seamlessly, making for a unique TV experience. After the overwhelming success of the first season, a second season was quickly green lit. However, due to the strikes in Hollywood, the production was shaken up slightly, leading to delays. These setbacks left the fate of the second season up in the air, but it has now been officially announced that the ball is rolling. So, here’s everything you need to know about Tulsa King Season 2.
Sylvester Stallone Is Officially Heading Back to Tulsa
Although the industry slowed down somewhat with the writer’s and actor’s strikes in 2023, Stallone stayed busy. 2023 saw Stallone grace the small screen once again, however, this time it was for the reality TV show, The Family Stallone. He also returned to the Expendables franchise with the fourth entry, Expend4bles. Furthermore, has also been busy filming a string of movies, including a rare villainous role in the action thriller Armored, as well as the Scott Eastwood-led thriller, Alarum.
Despite having a handful of projects in development, Stallone has officially announced that his next project will be Tulsa King Season 2. This was confirmed by a message from Stallone himself posted to Paramount+’s official Instagram page. In the video message, an excited Sly proclaims “You have no idea what’s coming. Trust me.”
What Is the Plot of Tulsa King Season 2?
The final episode of Tulsa King Season 1 ends with Dwight once again being carted off by the police after only just managing to rebuild a broken relationship with his daughter Tina. His biker gang enemies and rivals have been killed, he has parted ways with his old mob, and enlisted one of their soldiers. As of yet, there is no plot details out in the ethos, so we can only speculate that the series will start out with Dwight serving some time jail. However, after arriving in Tulsa, he has been very successful in building his criminal empire. So, the chances are, he has enough money to bail himself out and get in more trouble with the law and perhaps some new competition.
Terrence Winter Departs as Showrunner and a New Name Boards the Season
Tulsa King Season 1 had two of the biggest names in TV attached to it – Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Terrence Winter (The Sopranos). Sheridan served as the show’s creator, following up on his initial concept and writing the pilot. Winter served as showrunner and executive producer. However, for Season 2, Winter will depart his role as showrunner but still pen the scripts, which should be exciting to crime fans due to his tenure as a writer on The Sopranos. Joining the eclectic team for Season 2 is Craig Zisk, who will executive produce the season and direct a number of episodes. Zisk has helmed the director’s chair for acclaimed shows like American Rust, Elementary, and Halo.
Who Will Star in Tulsa King Season 2?
While casting details have remained sparse so far, it’s safe to assume that all of the top-billed cast will return to reprise their roles. In terms of new additions to the cast, Frank Grillo has been announced to board the series. He will take on the role of Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas city mobster who crosses paths with Dwight in Tulsa. As of yet, it is unknown what his character arc will entail, however, his role will be recurring. If we were to speculate, it’s possible that Frank Grillo’s character could serve as the season’s protagonist for Dwight and his crew to square off against.
When Will the Anticipated Second Season Arrive?
Tulsa King Season 2 has officially entered production. This would leave many to assume that the season will land in 2025. However, the official announcement released by Paramount+ states that it is coming some time in the fall. Seeing as the first season was filmed, edited and rolled out all within the same year, it’s possible that Season 2 could follow the same tight schedule. Want to read more about Mafia series like Tulsa King? Here’s our pick of the top 5.