Woman Rethinks Her Engagement After Fiancé’s Lie About Her Family Blows Up During Holiday Dinner

Marrying someone does often mean coming to peace with their family one way or another. So one woman asked the internet if she was wrong to blame her fiancé for making their joint Thanksgiving a “disaster” when she discovered that he never told his own parents that hers were polyamorous.
As it turns out, lying and refusing to take any responsibility isn’t a good look. She also posted a sizable update later. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
It can be tiring to explain one’s parents unconventional living arrangements sometimes
Image credits: Pressmaster / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
But one woman learned on Thanksgiving that her fiancé never told his folks about her parents polyamory
Image credits: GroundPicture / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: HeroImages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PreferenceOk449
She gave some more info later
Many readers were surprised by the fiancé not being honest with his parents
She posted an update later
Image credits: shotprime / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: gpointstudio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: seventyfourimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: maksymiv / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PreferenceOk449
People thought his excuses were ridiculous
Follow Us