‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Goes Viral For All the Wrong Reasons

Will Jordan, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, has gone viral for giving the most hilarious answer to have ever been featured on the show. Jordan is a Coast Guard veteran and school resource officer with the Rocky Hill Police Department in Connecticut. During a special Veterans Day episode on November 11, 2024, Jordan found himself in a funny situation as he confidently guessed the phrase, “Treat yourself a round of sausage.”
While most of the letters in the puzzle had already been solved, Jordan still managed to get the answer completely wrong. Ryan Seacrest, the host, initially kept a straight face and told Jordan that his phrase was incorrect. Then, the next contestant, Kitina Thomas correctly guessed the phrase, which was “Give yourself a round of applause.” After the puzzle had been solved, Seacrest joked about Jordan’s absurd guess and told him that he liked his answer better. “It sounds more fun than just clapping,” added Seacrest while holding back laughter.
Later, Jordan admitted to Wheel of Fortune correspondent Maggie Sajak, who happens to be the daughter of the former host, that he “just went blank” in the moment. However, he told Sajak that if her dad got a laugh out of the moment while watching the show, it would all be worth it for him. To which, Maggie Sajak promised Jordan that she would make sure her dad tunes in for Jordan’s hilarious moment. Their behind-the-scenes interaction was shared by Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram account. Maggie Sajak took to the comments to give Jordan a shoutout for making everyone laugh and being a great sport.
How “Treat Yourself a Round of Sausage” Became a Hit Online
Because Jordan’s guess was so random, everyone in the audience and people watching at home found it funny. Right after the episode aired, Jordan’s answer went viral all over social media. A user posted the clip on X, and it quickly garnered over one million views. The user joked that considering how iconic Jordan’s answer was, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has a sausage endorsement deal soon.
While some viewers jokingly called Jordan the “worst” contestant on the show ever, others enjoyed his unpredictable response and called it one of the show’s best moments ever! Even the sausage brand Johnsonville has joined in on the joke for World Kindness Day. The company offered to treat customers with “a round of sausage” for sharing stories of kind acts they had done or observed.
But even before his episode of the game show aired, Jordan took to social media to bring attention to a cause close to his heart. According to a post from his police department, he’s encouraging people to donate non-perishable food items to the Rocky Hill Human Services Food Bank during the holiday season. He requested fans of the show to step up and make the holiday season meaningful and special for local families.
Catch Wheel of Fortune Season 42 on Mondays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube TV in the U.S.
