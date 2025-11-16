Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Chuck Norris Joke? (Closed)

Chuck Norris can drown a fish.

#1

Chuck Norris doesn’t need a Twitter account. He’s already following you.

#2

Chuck Norris has been to mars, that’s why there’s no life on it

#3

Kids wear Spiderman pyjamas. Spiderman wears Chuck Norris’ pyjamas.

#4

When the boogeyman goes to sleep at night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.

#5

Chuck Norris has been dead for 10 years, but the Grim Reaper is too afraid to tell him.

#6

When Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone he had two missed calls from Chuck Norris.

#7

Chuck Norris can gargle peanut butter

#8

Giraffes exist because Chuck Norris gave a horse an upper cut

#9

Chuck Norris made Journey stop Believing.

#10

When Chuck Norris swims in the ocean, he doesn’t get wet. The ocean gets Chuck Norris.

#11

Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until they give him the information he wants.

#12

The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them…

#13

Chuck Norris can slam a revolving door.

#14

Kangaroo vrs chuck Norris. Chuck wins.

