Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Chuck Norris Joke? (Closed)

Chuck Norris can drown a fish.
#1
Chuck Norris doesn’t need a Twitter account. He’s already following you.
#2
Chuck Norris has been to mars, that’s why there’s no life on it
#3
Kids wear Spiderman pyjamas. Spiderman wears Chuck Norris’ pyjamas.
#4
When the boogeyman goes to sleep at night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.
#5
Chuck Norris has been dead for 10 years, but the Grim Reaper is too afraid to tell him.
#6
When Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone he had two missed calls from Chuck Norris.
#7
Chuck Norris can gargle peanut butter
#8
Giraffes exist because Chuck Norris gave a horse an upper cut
#9
Chuck Norris made Journey stop Believing.
#10
When Chuck Norris swims in the ocean, he doesn’t get wet. The ocean gets Chuck Norris.
#11
Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until they give him the information he wants.
#12
The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them…
#13
Chuck Norris can slam a revolving door.
#14
Kangaroo vrs chuck Norris. Chuck wins.
