Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

by

While Disney, for most of us, associates with the many wonders of Disneyland and countless childhood movies with princesses, lately, for some people Disney corporation has become the picture-perfect example of a never-stopping, ever-expanding machine. Especially with the latest acquisition of Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, etc., as well as the launch of Disney+ back in November, Disney’s history just keeps adding new milestones.

Perhaps inspired by the company’s many ventures, a fortune-teller named Dreux Moreland came up with a dystopian, yet hilarious timeline for the Walt Disney Company. This interesting history spans from 1995 when Disney bought ABC to 2100, where “Disney announces new X-Men movie. Marvel fans are excited”. Everything in between those two dates is quite a ride, so strap in and scroll through the hilarious future predictions.

Disney, as we know, has recently launched Disney+, one of their many projects

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Anthony Quintano

One user took the fact that Disney acquired many assets into account and created a humorous timeline for the company

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: Dreux Moreland

Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

Image credits: WolreChris

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Sculpt Leather To Create Surreal Characters And Objects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dancing with the Stars Finale Results Rankings and Scores
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2012
Painting Series: Blackboards
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Captured Fairytale-Like Autumn In Romania With $250 Camera To Show You Don’t Need Expensive Gear
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Intricate Paper Art: Each Paisley Cutout Took At Least 7 Days To Complete
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Only True Oddity Fans Will Score 24/26 On This Bizarre Trivia Quiz
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.