Guy Hilariously Predicts Disney’s Future By Writing A Timeline From 1995 To 2100

While Disney, for most of us, associates with the many wonders of Disneyland and countless childhood movies with princesses, lately, for some people Disney corporation has become the picture-perfect example of a never-stopping, ever-expanding machine. Especially with the latest acquisition of Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, etc., as well as the launch of Disney+ back in November, Disney’s history just keeps adding new milestones.
Perhaps inspired by the company’s many ventures, a fortune-teller named Dreux Moreland came up with a dystopian, yet hilarious timeline for the Walt Disney Company. This interesting history spans from 1995 when Disney bought ABC to 2100, where “Disney announces new X-Men movie. Marvel fans are excited”. Everything in between those two dates is quite a ride, so strap in and scroll through the hilarious future predictions.
Disney, as we know, has recently launched Disney+, one of their many projects
Image credits: Anthony Quintano
One user took the fact that Disney acquired many assets into account and created a humorous timeline for the company
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: Dreux Moreland
Image credits: WolreChris
Follow Us