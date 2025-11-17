30 Vintage Recipes And Dishes Best Left Uncooked (New Pics)

Nowadays, the online world is brimming with mouth-watering pictures of delicious food. However, chances are that if we had the internet, let’s say, a hundred years ago, the situation would be very different. Anyone with an old recipe book on hand can attest that some of them there are somewhat bizarre; banana salmon salad, for instance, or a “beehive” made from liver.

These are just a couple examples of horrifying old-school dishes shared by the Facebook group, appropriately titled “Disgusting Vintage Recipes”. With nearly 6k members, it is, in their own words, “a group where people look at disgusting vintage recipes”, and their posts surely live up to the description. Scroll down to find some of them below and see for yourself.

#1 The Kiwi Slices Are A Nice Touch

Image source: Gail McLean

#2 No Recipe Here But I’m Sure We Can All Use Our Imagination. Lettuce Pray

Image source: Gail McLean

#3 Looks Like Hurled Cat Food

Image source: Allen Eagles

#4 I Surprised My Husband With Ring Around The Tuna. A 1960s Recipe From The Joys Of Jello Cookbook

Includes lime jello, salt, vinegar, grated onion, celery, Spanish olives, and tuna fish. I garnished it with some kale and more tuna and topped with a cherry tomato. I had to photograph and video his reaction. He did not care for it. I tasted it too. It’s not as horrible or terrifying as I thought it might be. It wasn’t super delicious but it was strangely not awful either don’t fret – he had a normal dinner and I made a peace offering after with some homehomemade made pina colada cupcakes. He did have to sniff them to make sure it wasn’t mayonnaise instead of frosting though. Trust issues I guess

Image source: Jennifer Kline

#5 Squab Dressed As Toads

Image source: Samuel Brown

#6 Bologna Cake

Image source: Samuel Brown

#7 Make Sure You Set A Place For All Of Us

Image source: Gail McLean

#8 Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Image source: Samuel Brown

#9 Shoes Or Fish?

Image source: Allen Eagles

#10 Todays Vintage Recipe – Party Potato Salad By Hellmann’s. You Make Your Own Potato Salad, Set It In A Mold To Shape..and Then Make A Mayo “ Luscious Glaze” To Coat It

Craig had no idea what I presented to him. He was super dramatic and acted like it was the worst thing ever. Once he realized what was really in it he confessed it wasn’t that bad. I knew the potato salad was going to be good but wasn’t sure about the rest. Once you get past the texture of the glaze it’s really not that bad 🙂

Image source: Jennifer Kline

#11 When The Goal Is Never To Have Guests Again

Image source: Ken Edwards

#12 Ham And Vegetable Mold

Image source: Samuel Brown

#13 A French Dish La Couronne D’argenteuile (The Crown Of Argenteuile)

Image source: Mira Zacchaeus

#14 Please Enjoy

Image source: Mira Zacchaeus

#15 Last Evening We Had A Ham Dinner So I Decided What Better Way To Use Some Leftovers Than As An Aspic?

Sure enough a jellied egg and ham mold was in my New Joys Of Jello recipe book! How could I pass that up?! And it’s a “salad for the slim life” to boot! I made a few tweaks – peas instead of celery and plain gelatin instead of lemon. It’s what I had on hand. I also made the portion significantly smaller because I wasn’t sure how edible this concoction was going to be. Sadly it was quite awful, even for me. I could stomach the ring around the tuna, but this one was pretty horrendous . Nightmare fuel even. My husband flat out refused to even taste it for a while, looking at his plate with utter and sheer horror…but seeing my death glare he knew he had no choice and woefully resigned to trying a bite. His photos speak volumes. Bon a petit and enjoy

Image source: Jennifer Kline

#16 I Hardly Know Where To Start With This…..thing. What The Hell Am I Looking At Here?

Image source: Ethan Allen

#17 Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

Image source: Rivers Peterson

#18 The Look On It’s Face Though!

Image source: Georgia Bailey

#19 I Can’t Even Imagine How This Would Taste!

Image source: Lottie Tooth

#20 Funny Face Hamburgers 1968

Image source: Mira Zacchaeus

#21 Mmm, Vomit Loaf

Image source: Barbara Camacho

#22 Calico Slaw (Let’s Get Ready For Memorial Day!)

 2 Packages Of Unflavored Gelatin 2 Cups Of Hot Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Cold Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Water 1 Lemon, Juiced And Grated Rind 1 Tsp. Onion Salt 1 Cup Mayonnaise 3 Cups Shredded Cabbage 1 Cup Diced Celery 1/4 Cup Diced Green Pepper 1/4 Cup Diced Pimento

Image source: Barbara Camacho

#23 I’ll Continue To Repost Some Classics Here And There For The Newbies

Image source: Samuel Brown

#24 Judy Latham, Do Your Children Still Talk To You?

Image source: Barbara Camacho

#25 A Classic – Florrie Paul’s Liver Beehive

Image source: Mira Zacchaeus

#26 Tuna Salad De Luxe. Go On! You Know You Wanna Yum It Up!

Image source: Mira Zacchaeus

#27 Pickles, Olives, And Walnuts

Image source: Samuel Brown

#28 Swiss Broccoli Custard (The Amana Guide To Great Cooking With A Microwave Oven, 1975)

Image source: Rivers Peterson

#29 Just The Sanka, Please?

Image source: Barbara Camacho

#30 “Luxury Margarine”

Image source: Barbara Camacho

