Hey Pandas, Why Aren’t You Talking To Them? (Closed)

#1
All my siblings don’t talk to each other. When our parents died, there is nothing holding us together. Bullying in our family was bad, so now there’s no reason to be around each other.
#2
she hurt me and she doesn’t even seem to know how bad she hurt me. she changed for other people and left me in the dust at my lowest and that f*****g hurt.
#3
Because it triggers my depression sometimes.
I just need space.
#4
Beat the s**t out of my mother. For years. Then saying it wasn’t that bad and it only happened because ‘she’ was a bad child. My mom went no contact with her parents when she turned 40. I won’t even show up for their funeral. A******s.
#5
He’s a jerk to my friend when she does nothing wrong. He never listened to me and said that he didn’t think I should be an engineer cause I’m a girl. It sucks though because we used to be such good friends before I realized he’s a d**k
#6
they ignore me when i tell them what they did that made me feel excluded
#7
We are the only 2 left in our family. Mum and dad and brother all gone. I was there when she was sick and offered to help. She couldn’t even wish me happy 50th birthday. My bday is 5 days after hers.
#8
Well, let me get this started. I was known as Moon and they were Star. We were best friends. I started gaining a crush on them, so I confessed and their friends were there. They supported me about it and gave virtual hugs to me (This was in Minecraft). Then on January 1st, straight in The morning, Star and their friend, Yugo, betrayed me. I thought we were friends. Idc about him anymore because I’m crushing on ANOTHER person now, named Zaza! Also there was someone in between named Liam…yeah, she doesn’t accept my friend request anymore.
#9
She only ever calls me to complain about her boyfriend and she won’t stop calling incessantly even thought I told her if I don’t answer once I’m busy and it gets in my nerves.
#10
Because they categorically refuse to ever acknowledge a shortcoming, flaw or inappropriate behaviour. So an apology is out of the question. It is always, ALWAYS, other people who are in the wrong.
#11
Realised at 40 that I grew up with toxic parents. It was cathartic when I could finally articulate it. Not spoken to them ever since. The relatives don’t blame me because they know what my parents are like, of course. Well, can’t choose your biological family. I am in a much better place now and have only recently started to love myself.
#12
Was really close friends with her. Told her I liked her, but I didn’t want it to get in the way of our friendship. She said she didn’t like girls, then dated one of my friends. Started ghosting me, unless it was about something she was interested in. Then she started attention seeking on a group chat we’re in ( saying random stuff, or saying “ I’m so ugly “, but she didn’t think that, and it was obvious she was doing it for attention. Then posted on her story ( about me ) “ I hate how people can go from people you know from people you don’t “, making it out to be my fault. Don’t talk to her anymore.
