After Many Boring Years Of Being A Banker, I Became An Artist (15 Pics)

I have worked in the banking system for 20 years. I grew up to senior positions, held positions of superiors, such as the Head of the Internal Control Service. In 2016, I quit and for several years I was in search of myself.
In 2018, I remembered that from early childhood I dreamed of drawing! And the case brought me to the largest drawing school in Moscow at that time – the School of Creative Arts on Bolshaya Ordynka Street. Check out the pieces I’ve created since then!
More info: Etsy
