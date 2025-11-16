After Many Boring Years Of Being A Banker, I Became An Artist (15 Pics)

I have worked in the banking system for 20 years. I grew up to senior positions, held positions of superiors, such as the Head of the Internal Control Service. In 2016, I quit and for several years I was in search of myself.

In 2018, I remembered that from early childhood I dreamed of drawing! And the case brought me to the largest drawing school in Moscow at that time – the School of Creative Arts on Bolshaya Ordynka Street. Check out the pieces I’ve created since then!

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
