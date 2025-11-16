“I Can’t Go Back”: 30 Expensive Purchases That Really Paid Off, As Shared By People In This Online Thread

It often doesn’t really matter if you buy the cheaper version of an item — think store brand versus name brand — to save a buck. But every now and then, the difference in price translates into a difference in using the darn thing.
Interested in products that are worth the extra dollar, Reddit user u/Bellabuns_xo made a post on the platform, asking everyone: “What’s something you used to be cheap on, until you tried a high-quality version, and now you can’t go back?”
From eggs to winter jackets, here are some of the most-upvoted replies.
#1
Good bras. God! It helps to have a good bra which would fit you and not leave marks on your skin.
Image source: Sokkdart, Womanizer Toys
#2
My bed.
Please everyone, treat yourself and buy a high quality bed set. Mattresses are expensive but it’s worth its weight in gold. Even if you just get a new set of covers, something with a high thread count. Sleep itself isn’t as important as how you sleep.
Image source: igotleeches, Kenny Eliason
#3
Clothing.
I used to buy cheap polyester clothes from Kohl’s and other massive retailers, but one day I was shopping in a higher end place and bought a really nice heavy duty cotton henley and every time I went into my closet I wanted to wear it.
So I decided to empty my closet and start over with better quality clothes. Now I have half as many clothes as I did before, but I feel good in all of them, and they will last for years instead of months.
Instead of buying four $10 Polo shirts, I buy one $40 *quality* Polo shirt.
Image source: Barachan_Isles, Cristine Enero
#4
Cheese. I used to eat Kraft singles on my sandwiches until I got with my wife and she buys the nice Tillamook cheese. I could never eat that fake plastic s**t EVER again
Image source: ImpossibleCompote757, Ruxanda Spatari
#5
I am german, sooo: Bread.
Image source: Apple-pie_best-pie, Pixabay
#6
A winter coat.
Image source: remisaurus-runs, Thom Holmes
#7
I find it weird that this comment isn’t here (unless i overlooked it) but TOILET PAPER!
Once i started using 2ply i knew there was no way in hell i was going back to 1ply.
Image source: some_weirdo_in_sa, Erik Mclean
#8
Butter
Image source: pool_and_chicken
#9
We cheaped out and bought low quality garbage bags once. It made our week a misery. They split, leaking bin juice all over the pantry floor. They burst halfway to the wheelie bin. They just make more work all round, and never end up being a saving as you have to double up anyway. False economy.
Image source: TiffyVella
#10
Running shoes. I thought I could just get regular tennis shoes and call it good. I started to train for a 5k and my “reward” to myself for finishing was to get a pair of actual running shoes. My gosh the difference is unbelievable and I will never be able to run in anything else ever again
Image source: castironskilletmilk, Kristian Egelund
#11
Eggs. Once I tried free range organic farm fresh eggs with those deep orange yolks..I just couldn’t go back. Paying over $6 a dozen isn’t cheap but so worth it.
Image source: GboyFlex, Nick Fewings
#12
Windshield wipers. I used to buy the cheap ones and would get so annoyed that they would always skip across the windshield. I thought all wipers did that until I bought the expensive ones. I’ll never buy the cheap ones again.
Image source: blitherblather425, Holly Mandarich
#13
Shoes
Image source: poyup
#14
Coffee.
We always had instant coffee/chicory blend growing up poor, and I would always enjoy good filter coffee if we went to a restaurant. Then in grad school someone introduced me to good instant coffee (100% freeze-dried arabica, no chicory), and then 6 months later the students clubbed together to buy a cheap drip-filter coffee machine and that was that.
Also around that time I bought my first pair of Calvin Klein undies at a sale. Never looked back in either arena.
Worth mentioning, to feed our coffee addiction we used to brew two pots in the morning, with freshly ground beans to lure the punters in, and basically sell one pot’s worth for a marginal profit which allowed us to pretty much not have to pay for our own coffee. Also we were cheaper than the coffee stand nearest to our building, so we captured the departmental coffee market.
Image source: flyboy_za, Kristina Paukshtite
#15
Olive oil
Image source: weirdlabs, Dimitri Karastelev
#16
Steak.
It’s not something I buy often due to the expense (more of a rare treat), but when you do, It’s best to go for one that’s high quality (lots of marbling, well-aged, a good thickness & cut, etc). When cooking steak, there’s not a lot you can do to make a low quality one taste great, but if you start with a quality ingredient, then there’s likewise not a lot you can do to go wrong with it.
Image source: Creative_Recover, Lukas
#17
dish soap. my god, i will never again purchase great value dishsoap. dawn ftw
Image source: McMoist_, Ron Lach
#18
Computer chair
Image source: meiliraijow, Djordje Petrovic
#19
Ballpoint pens, used to get the 99 cents for like 5 or 6 and now pay $2-3 per pen
Image source: F1DrivingZombie
#20
My Dyson vacuum. My dog sheds a lot and cheap vacuums would only last a year before breaking.
Image source: TrainerMae
#21
Underwear!
I decided to try some more expensive underwear and I bought some form 3 different brands. One of them definitely stood out as the winner, AND I’M NEVER GOING BACK!!
Image source: swarog1020
#22
Soap! Cheap soap just strips your skin. Expensive soap makes it so you can’t keep your hands off yourself – skin so soft and pliable, plump and fresh and glowing and smooth. Wow. Game changer.
Image source: flowerpotpie, Sora Shimazaki
#23
Cat food. Now that I buy the fancier brand that actually looks like food I don’t think I can go back to feeding my cat lumps of brown mush that look the same no matter what the meat is.
Image source: OrangeTree81
#24
A menstrual cup! I cannot describe how much better it made my period days. No mess and way less discomfort than when I was using pads and tampons. Never going back!
Image source: debotel917, Oana Cristina
#25
Parmegiano
Image source: Rumblefish_83
#26
Whiskey. Alcohol tax is high in Aus so if you are already paying a buttload, you may as well buy the actual good stuff.
Image source: Fortressa-, Clay Banks
#27
Art supplies. I got to use really high-quality stuff for my college classes changed my life.
Image source: siverfanweedo
#28
Earbuds/headphones. Used to think people who paid over $20 for earbuds were ridiculous. Eventually got tired of my $12 ones breaking or being such low quality.
Image source: Sienna-hart, Daniel Romero
#29
Technology. Like, screen monitors, consoles, laptops, phones, etc. some of it high quality products are far more worth the buck
Image source: SunfallWayfinder
#30
Airplane tickets. I can’t go back to economy for long flights after experiencing first class.
Image source: CinnyButta, Joakim Honkasalo
Follow Us