Home
Entertainment
Whatever Happened To
Whatever Happened to Kirk Fogg?

Whatever Happened to Kirk Fogg?

38 seconds ago

If you were a kid during the 1990s, there’s a very good chance that you remember the Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. Full of fun and excitement, the show was unlike anything on the air at the time. As we all know, however, no game show can find success without the perfect host, and Legends of the Hidden Temple found that in Kirk Fogg. Although he was virtually unknown before his time on the show, being the host turned him into a bonafide 1990s celebrity. However, once Legends of the Hidden Temple ended in 1995, lots of people were left wondering what became of Kirk.  Keep reading to find out what happened to Kirk Fogg.

Kirk’s Journey In The Entertainment Industry

Kirk Fogg was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. Since he has always been a fairly private person, there isn’t much information about his upbringing or his family life. From what we can tell, he didn’t necessarily plan on having a career in the TV world, but things just so happened to work out that way for him. Kirk attended Cal State Fullerton where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. During his senior year of college, Kirk started to develop an interest in acting, but his path to the industry wouldn’t be a direct one. Although he tried to land some acting roles, things didn’t end up working out for him and he ended up getting a job at a local TGI Fridays restaurant instead. Little did Kirk know, however, that a career in the entertainment industry was closer than he thought. Still, though, he never envisioned himself becoming a game show host.

When asked how the opportunity for Legends of the Hidden Temple came about, Kirk told Complex, “I was working on a fellowship with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Then, all of a sudden, I got this phone call to try out for this game show. They found me in a player’s directory. Do you even know what that is? You pay to put your picture in there and then casting people flip through. I used to pay like a hundred bucks every six months for it, never got anything. Then, finally, it paid off.” He auditioned for the show at Nickelodeon studios in Orlando, FL. Despite having no prior experience hosting game shows, Kirk managed to wow producers so much that he earned the role. When the show ended, Kirk moved back to Los Angeles. He did a little bit of acting and he also decided that he wanted to explore being on the other side of the camera. In 1998, he made his debut as a writer, director, and producer with a movie called Yeah Vous! 

What Is Kirk Up To Now?

Somewhat surprisingly, Kirk has mostly avoided the spotlight since the 1990s. However, that doesn’t mean that he wants to separate himself from his Legends of the Hidden Temple past. In fact, he is very proud of the show and he appreciates all of the people who have continued to keep its memory alive over the years. Needless to say, any time he gets the chance to reunite with the Legends brand, Kirk is totally up for it. In 2016, he played himself in the movie Legends of the Hidden Temple. In 2021, he appeared in one episode of the revival of the show. Unfortunately, however, Kirk is not the host of the new version of Legends of the Hidden Temple.  Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any concrete details on what Kirk is doing for work these days. At one point, however, we do know that he was building houses in the Los Angeles area during the 2010s. It’s unclear whether he is still involved in this. Outside of work, Kirk has been happily married for many years and he is a proud father of two. He loves spending as much time with his family as he can.

What’s Next For Kirk?

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Kirk has any projects in the works as far as movies or TV shows are concerned. However, that doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the last of him. With his natural ease in front of the camera, it seems like only a matter of time before he gets another great opportunity. He has also said that he hopes to return to the world of game show hosting one day, and I think there are lots of people out there who would love to see that happen.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 “Forced My Hand” Recap
Queens Season 1 Episode 10: “Nasty Girl Records” Recap
Five Wrestlers Who Should Beat Charlotte Flair For The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Here’s Why ‘Breakdown’ is Absolutely Terrifying
The Five Best Moments in “The Breakfast Club”
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in January 2022
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Whatever Happened to Kirk Fogg?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zicky Dice
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Louise Lombard
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio