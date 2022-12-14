What Does Kody Brown Do For a Living Besides Take Multiple Wives?

Kody Brown is a man in his 50s, and he’s living a life that most people don’t quite understand. Born on January 17, 1969, Brown is a Wyoming native with more wives than most people can count. He became famous when he began starring in his own reality television show called Sister Wives. Brown’s life is an interesting one. Raised in the Mormon faith, he lived with his mom, dad, and his dad’s three wives. His father, like himself, practiced polygamy (the practice of taking on more than one wife at a time). Brown is one of ten kids from his father’s many wives, and he learned a lot from his father. Brown also has several wives, many kids, grandkids, and a big life to live, and it makes us wonder a few things. What does Kody Brown do for a living to support his many family members?
First, How Many Wives Does Kody Brown Have?
Truthfully, it’s difficult to keep up with his many wives. Here’s what we know, though:
- Kody married Meri in 1990, and she became his first wife.
- Kody spiritually married Janelle in 1993.
- He spiritually married Christine in 1994.
- Kody spiritually married Robyn in 2010.
However, Kody divorced Meri in 2014. They remain spiritually married, however. He only divorced her because he wanted to legally adopt the children that Robyn brought into their spiritual marriage from her first marriage. He legally married Robyn shortly after. Kody and Christine announced their spiritual divorce in 2021. If we do the math correctly, Kody Brown was legally married to two of his four wives, legally divorced once, and currently has three ‘wives’ of various sorts.
How Many Kids Does Kody Brown Have?
Kody Brown has a lot of kids. This is why we all ask, ‘what does Kody Brown do for a living to support his family?’ Kody and Meri have one child together. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with their second child in the 90s, and she became unable to conceive following her tragic loss. With Janelle, his second ‘wife’, Kody fathered six children, which brings his total to seven kids.
When Kody ‘married’ Christine, the couple birthed six children. This brings his total to 13 kids. When Kody met Robyn, she was already the mother of three kids. He legally married her in 2014 to adopt her three kids, which brings his total to 16 children. However, they also went on to have two biological kids, which brings the total to 18 children. He’s also the grandfather of six grandchildren (as of December 2022).
What Does Kody Brown Do For a Living?
Sister Wives is a show that’s been on the air for many years now. Kody Brown and his four turned three wives have a lot of kids. He’s maintaining several households. The truth, however, is that no one knows what this man does for a living. We met the family in 2010, and their show has been on the air for 14 seasons so far, and we know he’s making a nice living filming the show. He and all of his wives are paid handsomely for their reality star status. Kody Brown’s net worth as of 2022 is a reported $800,000. It’s not a bad net worth for a man with so many wives and kids.
We can only figure out that he once worked in online ad sales, though he’s left that job and has been working nonstop to build the family brand. We do know that he is not supporting his family on his own. Each of his wives worked when the show first aired, and there were a lot of different income sources as a result. However, now they each work on their side gigs. They make money as social media influencers, bloggers, and more. We know that Meri works at a Bed and Breakfast that her grandparents (great-great) own and have passed through the family.
The wives all have their own gigs, some of the kids are now adults, and many of the family members support themselves. At the moment, though, it seems what Kody Brown does for a living is work as a reality star on television. He’s not a wealthy man by many measures, and the family is not into the extravagant lifestyle, but they do okay. They’ve suffered through numerous financial obstacles over the years, but they pull through each time. The family seems to be in a decent place right now, but who knows how much longer the world wants to see their family living their lives on television?