Were Moon Knight’s Gods Forgotten, or Did Gorr Kill Them?

Ever since the gods revealed their reason for keeping out of humanity’s affairs, the idea has been that the Ennead, the pantheon of Egyptian deities, have been deemed as some of the worst in the franchise. There are plenty of reasons why deities are kind of horrible in some ways, but the fact that the members of the Ennead turned their backs on humanity is due to their lack of worship is kind of childish. Imagine if parents did this to their children, the cries of outrage would be unimaginable. But when fictional gods are seen to do this it’s far easier to state that they’re being ridiculous, since yes, they kind of are. But then again, what if the reason that many people don’t remember the Egyptian deities is that another force managed to get to them first? Gorr the God Butcher already has a reputation in the comics as being the type of individual that knows how to kill gods and has no compunction about taking them out whenever the moment presents itself. So what if Gorr killed off several of the Egyptian deities?
It’s not beyond the realm of possibility in the Marvel universe, especially since it would appear that Gorr has taken out deities that are far more powerful than the Ennead and has managed to gain the experience and power that he needed to challenge just about any deity, apart from some of the more powerful cosmic forces that might show Gorr his place without fail. There is a debate over whether Gorr could take on Odin, but it does not have a decisive answer. But on the list of deities that are all-powerful within the Marvel universe, it does feel as though the Ennead falls a bit short since their mention doesn’t always come up as quickly as many others. Plus, unlike several of their other fellow deities, the Ennead appears to care quite a bit about the worship of their followers and will act like spoiled children when they are not given the desired attention they crave.
In the annals of pop culture it’s been seen that some individuals and their powers depend heavily on the worship of their followers, but thus far, thanks to the Moon Knight series, it would appear that they’re simply petulant beings that are willing to withdraw their attention and aid if they’re not being given what they want. In a sense, they could have weakened themselves and therefore become easier targets for Gorr. This character is powerful enough to take on the gods and even kill many of them, so it’s not hard to think that preying on gods that are already disconnected from their followers might be good sport for Gorr. He’s not exactly picky about who he takes on, but he has been seen to be relentless when it comes to attaining his target. When hunting gods it does feel as though one would need to be firmly devoted to the cause to get the job done. The Ennead doesn’t appear to be the type of group that would take Gorr seriously as it might be that they think they’re supreme in their abilities and can’t be challenged.
To be fair, it’s kind of amusing that the gods of Marvel are given such tremendous egos, but it’s not surprising since the levels of power they possess are great enough that many individuals would likely be just as arrogant and ignorant of any threats to their power. Gorr doesn’t appear to have as much of an issue with an ego since he’s all about obtaining and eliminating his target, and with the multiverse having been brought into the comics, there’s no doubt that he’s had quite a romp over the years as the number of gods and powerful opponents to face would give the butcher a lot of practice. Seeing him in Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be interesting no doubt since a lot of people are no doubt going to be hoping to get at least a little backstory on Gorr and what he’s done throughout several millennia. Whether there will be any mention of the Ennead, or even an Easter egg, is hard to say.
But this is an interesting question to pose since between the idea of the gods being cast in stone, or being forgotten, it could be that the latter situation might have been facilitated by Gorr, who could possibly destroy the deities of the Ennead. It would certainly be an interesting explanation that could add another layer of depth to the MCU and give this character an even more convincing air of danger that would allow his reputation to widen and perhaps become something that could last for a while. Of course, that’s assuming that Gorr will last past the next Thor movie.