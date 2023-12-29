Unlike most The Addams Family adaptations that focus on the family as a whole, Netflix’s Wednesday zeroes in on the character of Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. It explores her experiences, character development, and adventures in a more detailed and personal way as she studies as an outcast at Nevermore Academy. Interestingly, this has given way for another interesting spinoff from The Addams Family franchise, based on the character of Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen).
So just like Wednesday, now a spinoff series focusing on Uncle Fester, called Fester, is in early development at Netflix. Armisen, who appeared as Uncle Fester in Wednesday is expected to reprise his role. Bloomberg first reported the news of the spinoff and multiple other platforms followed shortly afterward. But is this spinoff a good idea? Let’s find out more about the character of Uncle Fester, how he fits in The Addams Family franchise, his brief appearance on Wednesday, and how all that might set a demand for a show of his own.
Uncle Fester’s Character in Previous The Addams Family Adaptations
The Addams Family began as a series of cartoons by Charles Addams, first published in 1938 in The New Yorker magazine. These cartoons were single-panel gags, featuring a quirky, aristocratic family that reveled in the macabre and the absurd. Uncle Fester hails from the same cartoon series.
His first TV appearance was in the 1964 TV series and he was played by Jackie Coogan. This version of Fester is credited for bringing the character’s oddities to life in live-action for the first time ever. Uncle Fester was then featured in in both animated series (1970s and 1990s), maintaining his peculiar charm. Christopher Lloyd later portrayed him in 1991 and 1993 films where his character’s relationship with the Addams Family was better explored, particularly with Gomez, his brother (Wednesday’s father).
Throughout his appearances across the franchise, he is typically depicted as a bald, stout man with dark, sunken eyes, often wearing a long, black fur coat. He has a unique ability to generate electricity (often demonstrated by putting a light bulb in his mouth, which then illuminates), and he enjoys experimenting with explosives and other dangerous gadgets. Apart from this — Fester is known for his macabre sense of humor, eccentricities, and sometimes childlike enthusiasm for bizarre and sometimes dangerous hobbies, also evident from his appearance on Wednesday Season 1, Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe Me by Now.”
What We Know So Far About Uncle Fester From His Guest Appearance on Wednesday
Uncle Fester’s appearance on Wednesday is brief and can only be regarded as a guest appearance — since he’s not a regular character on the show. However, it does help us make sense of the dynamics within Wednesday’s family. When Uncle Fester arrives at Nevermore Academy, he is on the run from the law and has a memorable interaction with Wednesday Addams, his niece. He then chooses to hide out at Nevermore Academy, utilizing it as a safe haven from his pursuers. While the show does not delve deeply into Uncle Fester’s past or the reasons for his being pursued by the law, his appearance adds a layer of mystery and family intrigue to the story — and that’s exactly what sets the stage for his own show and gives a nod to the long-time fans of the franchise.
Is Uncle Fester Spinoff a Good Idea?
The idea of a spinoff series focusing on Uncle Fester, following the success of Netflix’s Wednesday, taps into various factors that could make it a promising venture. Firstly — Uncle Fester is a well-known and beloved character from the Addams Family franchise. His quirky personality and unique traits (like his ability to light up a bulb in his mouth) have made him a fan favorite. Just as Wednesday explores one character’s story in depth, a series focused on Uncle Fester could expand the universe of the Addams Family, offering new stories and perspectives.
Secondly, while Wednesday appeals largely to younger audiences with its focus on teenage drama and self-discovery, an Uncle Fester series could attract a broader audience, including long-time fans of the original series and films. Little is known about Uncle Fester’s past, and a spinoff could explore his backstory in more detail. If done rightly by Armisen and the showrunners, Fester could set the franchise for decades to come and lure in newer audiences! While there are conversations about this possible spinoff, Wednesday Season 2 will likely hit Netflix screens in late 2024.
