Dog Owners Are Loving These Snarky Name Tags

by

If you have a dog, imagine for a second the dreaded scenario that you cannot find them. What goes through your head?

If your answer involves swearing or wondering what the [bleep] your dog is out there doing, this hilarious online shop has the perfect accessories for you. If your answer involves sobbing so loudly that whoever finds your dog will be able to follow the sound back to you, this shop has something for you, too. Eastcoast Engraving, a tag and decal manufacturer based in North Carolina, has a collection of adorable dog tags that show what kind of pet owner you are, and if, God forbid, your dog gets lost, might give the person who finds them a laugh while letting that person know who to call.

The shop also offers some clean versions of their funniest tags, or simple tags with only your pet’s name engraved.

More info: Eastcoast Engraving | Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

This engraving service makes hilarious dog tags

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: eastcoastengraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: daddyvalentine_

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

Image credits: EastcoastEngraving

The ASPCA recommends that it is equally important to have your pet tagged and microchipped for their safety in case they go missing. But having a physical tag on a collar provides the fastest and most reliable solution when a missing pet is found—the microchip is more like a backup plan if an animal’s information isn’t readily available. Plus, if your missing pet’s tag has your contact information on it, the person who finds them can call you right away, whether the vet’s office or shelter is open or not, and you will all avoid any fees, paperwork, or having to wait on hold while calling the microchip company.

On the other hand, there are cases where a pet who usually wears a collar outside escapes without it, slips out of their collar, or is stolen and has it removed, and that is where having a microchip comes in handy. In October 2019, a small, elderly terrier was found in Pittsburgh with a microchip that showed that she was registered to a family in Florida. The owner, who had lost the dog over twelve years earlier, was shocked to receive a call from shelter workers. It’s a mystery what the dog was doing for twelve years and how she managed to travel over a thousand miles without being checked by a vet or shelter sooner, but she will now spend her golden years back with the family that adopted her as a puppy.

Image credits: freddymurphyboston

Image credits: sadiemariepickles

Image credits: teresathomason1028

A lot of people need these tags for their pets

