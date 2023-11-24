Meet All 7 Actresses Who Portrayed Wednesday Addams

Lisa Loring The Original Wednesday

The character of Wednesday Addams has become an iconic figure in pop culture, and it all began with Lisa Loring in 1964. Taking on the role at the tender age of five and a half, Loring set the standard for the character’s live-action portrayal. She described her experience on set as being part of a real family and emphasized the close-knit nature of the cast and crew. It was like a real family — you couldn’t have picked a better cast and crew, Loring reflected. Her influence is undeniable, serving as an inspiration for subsequent portrayals of Wednesday, including Jenna Ortega’s recent performance.

Christina Ricci A Moody Child Icon

In the early ’90s, Christina Ricci took on the role of Wednesday Addams, leaving an indelible mark on the character’s pop culture status. Her performances in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) are still celebrated today. Ricci acknowledges the significant impact these films had on her life and career: Well, those movies have clearly had the biggest impact on my career and life, she said. Ricci’s portrayal resonated with audiences, solidifying Wednesday’s place as a beloved moody child icon.

Nicole Fugere Continues The Legacy

The late ’90s saw Nicole Fugere step into the role of Wednesday Addams. She appeared in both Addams Family Reunion, a direct-to-video film, and The New Addams Family, a TV series that aired on Fox Family Channel. Fugere’s portrayal continued to build upon the character’s legacy, bringing Wednesday to life for a new generation of fans.

Melissa Hunter An Adult Perspective

Melissa Hunter‘s web series Adult Wednesday Addams, offers a fresh perspective by imagining Wednesday as an adult facing contemporary challenges. Hunter not only portrays Wednesday with a touch of humor but also addresses serious issues such as catcalling with the appropriate tone. Her series is praised for its girl power theme, a nod to the matriarchy of the Addams family.

Rachel Potter Broadway’s Vocal Gem

Rachel Potter, recognized for her “crystalline vocals,” brought Wednesday Addams to life on Broadway. Her performance opposite stars like Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields added a new dimension to Wednesday’s character, showcasing her talent in a theatrical setting.

Krysta Rodriguez A Musical Reimagining

In 2020, Krysta Rodriguez took on the role of Wednesday in Wednesday! A New Musical Comedy. This reimagining of the character allowed Rodriguez to showcase her own interpretation in a musical comedy format, adding another layer to Wednesday’s evolving portrayal.

Jenna Ortega Modern Twist on an Iconic Role

The latest actress to join the ranks is Jenna Ortega, who stars in Netflix’s series Wednesday. Ortega brings a modern twist to the role, navigating through new challenges at Nevermore Academy while dealing with her emerging psychic abilities. Despite not seeking advice from previous Wednesdays, Ortega has been praised for her interpretation, including nods from Lisa Loring herself.

In conclusion, each actress has brought something unique to the role of Wednesday Addams, contributing to her enduring appeal. From Lisa Loring’s original portrayal to Jenna Ortega’s recent iteration, these talented actresses have each stepped into Wednesday’s shoes and left their mark on this beloved character.

