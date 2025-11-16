I Turn Everyday Objects Into Surreal Miniature Worlds (34 New Pics)

I’ve spent years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

Since I’m a food photographer, the whole idea came across the kitchen table. I’ve taken over 100 pictures already from this tiny world and here are some of them. The rest of my work can be found on my Instagram and Facebook pages.

Please find my previous works by following one of these links: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3Part 4, Part 5, and Part 6.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Rise Up!

#2 Fasten Your Strawbelts

#3 Corners

#4 Cereal Killer

#5 Dad Tried A New Nutrient

#6 Hide & Seek Fail

#7 The Real Cookie Monster

#8 Brie Painters

#9 Avopulco

#10 Friday

#11 Unsatisfied Customers

#12 Nowadays…

#13 Sphagetti Humanese

#14 Crown

#15 Poppy Seed Inc

#16 Noodles For 1000

#17 The Last Cockroach

#18 They’re Getting Bigger Marta…

#19 Eye Candy

#20 Are You Sure You Want To Plant It Here?

#21 Back To School

#22 Your Dreams In The Next Second

#23 Willy Wonka’s Laundry

#24 Garbage Logistics

#25

#26 Towel Beach

#27 When You Have So Much To Drink For

#28 Printerland

#29 Mushroom Forest

#30 Morning Delivery

#31 Leaf Your Fear Behind

#32 Makeup Playground

#33 Celery Sawmill

#34 Sponger Court

