I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

by

I’ve spent 3 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland”. The series feature miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

I’m actually a food photographer so the whole idea came from there. I made about 100 pictures already from this tiny world, the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Pest Control

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#2 Office Forklift

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#3 Cocktail Divers

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#4 Chili Sauce Inspection

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#5 Granny’s Secret Canned Hemp Farm

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#6 Phone Cinema

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#7 After 420

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

Image source: tinywasteland

#8 Summer Of ’19

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#9 How They Make The Zero?

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#10 The Hood

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#11 In The Tiny Jungle

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#12 USB 8.0

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#13 Never Leave The Sour Cream Out

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

Image source: tinywasteland

#14 Mexican Dinner

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

#15 Fresh Supply Arrived To The Undead Restaurant

I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Schitt's Creek
Schitt’s Creek Season 1 Episode 13 Review: “Town for Sale”
3 min read
May, 6, 2015
My Daughter And I Recreated Iconic Scenes From 73 Famous Movies And TV Series
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Photos Of Animals That Are Better At Social Distancing Than People (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Use Emojis To Describe A Book, Movie, Or Show (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Inside Out 2 is a Tear-Jerking Masterpiece About the Intricacies of Mental Health
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.