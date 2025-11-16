I Turn Everyday Objects Into Convincing Miniature Worlds (15 Pics)

I’ve spent 3 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland”. The series feature miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.
I’m actually a food photographer so the whole idea came from there. I made about 100 pictures already from this tiny world, the rest you can find on my Instagram page.
#1 Pest Control
#2 Office Forklift
#3 Cocktail Divers
#4 Chili Sauce Inspection
#5 Granny’s Secret Canned Hemp Farm
#6 Phone Cinema
#7 After 420
#8 Summer Of ’19
#9 How They Make The Zero?
#10 The Hood
#11 In The Tiny Jungle
#12 USB 8.0
#13 Never Leave The Sour Cream Out
#14 Mexican Dinner
#15 Fresh Supply Arrived To The Undead Restaurant
