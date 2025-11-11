A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

by

The photos below show Border Collies, Sam and Billie (with the blue eye), but before we go any further, let’s wind the clock back 10 years or so.

Sammy was a cute, fluffy, 6-month-old Border Collie pup mooching around his family’s front yard. All the neighbours knew him and he was well loved by Nikki and Simon.

But something happened that day and Sam disappeared without a trace from the front yard, and nobody saw anything. A little while later they welcomed into their home another Border Collie whose owners could no longer keep him, and Billie joined their family, and life went on. After 7 years, owners received a phone call from WISH Animal Rescue to tell them that their dog Sam was currently at Foothills Animal Hospital.

There was a gentle wisdom that washed over us from Sam during his photo shoot with us at the Perth dog beach, and even with the neglect he suffered at the hands of humans, he didn’t hesitate trotting over to us the second we got out of the car, bum and tail wagging, asking for a pat. He is now 10-years-old and Billie is 9. He’s deaf and a bit wobbly on his feet and he looks older than his 10 years with what he’s been through, but he is utterly charming in every way.

Sam’s story shows how important microchipping your beloved pets is.

More info: Facebook

Sammy was a cute, fluffy, 6-month-old Border Collie pup that one day disappeared without a trace from the front yard

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

After 7 years, owners received a phone call from WISH Animal Rescue to tell them that their dog Sam was currently at Foothills Animal Hospital

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Dog was all covered in wounds, his eyes were dead and joyless

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Sam is now 10-years-old and is deaf and a bit wobbly on his feet and he looks older than his 10 years, but he is utterly charming in every way

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Where Sam was and what happened to him in those 7 years nobody will ever know for sure

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

But WISH Animal Rescue and Foothills Animal Hospital saved his life that day so that his original family could heal his soul

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Now Sam loves spending time with Billie, another Border Collie dog, who was adopted after Sam’s disappearance

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Sam’s story proves everyone how important it is to microchip your beloved pets

A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot
A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot
A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot
A Dog Who Vanished Without A Trace 7 Years Ago Finally Reappeared, And I Did His Photoshoot

Sam and Billie were photographed by myself, Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne, from 7 to 1 Photography.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here are Some Marvel’s Defenders Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
Watch Stephen Colbert Break Down The Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2018
I Photographed Nasir-Ol-Molk, The Most Beautiful Mosque In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Power Book IV Force: Season 1 Episode 7: “Outrunning A Ghost” recap
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2022
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 26-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
“Girl, The Nails Need To Go Now”: 20 Fashion Fails From Coachella 2025 Weekend Two
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.