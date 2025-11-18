The Emmy Race Has Started, Here Are Our 2024 Award Predictions

The Emmy Awards season has returned with all its glitz and surprises.
This year, the television channel FX, owned by The Walt Disney Company, stood out with 93 nominations driven by two of its productions: the Japanese period drama Shōgun and The Bear.
Shōgun has emerged as the frontrunner of the post-Succession landscape with 25 nominations, including acting nods for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.
The show has positioned itself as the leading contender in the drama category, considered the Emmy’s most prestigious field. Not only is it FX’s most-watched series ever, but it also benefits from a lack of competition with many smash hits that were delayed due to Hollywood’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, such as Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Stranger Things.
Meanwhile, The Bear follows closely with 23 nominations, a record for a comedy (yes, it’s competing as a comedy), recognizing the talent of Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas.
Netflix received the most nominations of any streaming platform. Baby Reindeer, one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows of all time that ended with a whopping $170 million lawsuit, was recognized with 11 noms, and it is a strong contender for best limited series.
The 76th Emmy Awards red carpet will be rolled out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, to celebrate the outstanding achievements of American primetime television.
Here are Bored Panda’s predictions for who will take home the highly coveted awards.
Best Drama Series: Shōgun (FX)
Image credits: FX
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)
Image credits: FX
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)
Image credits: FX
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun, FX)
Image credits: FX
Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun, FX)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Takehiro Hira (Shōgun, FX)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, FX)
Image credits: FX
Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun, FX)
Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series: The Bear (FX)
Image credits: FX
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: FX
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Image credits: ABC
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: FX
Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Image credits: HBO
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: FX
Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)
Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: FX
Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Image credits: HBO
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Image credits: Showtime
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Directing for a Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, FX)
Image credits: Concordia Film Society
Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, FX)
Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: FX
Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)
Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, Max)
Image credits: issitalopez
Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Paramount +)
Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, Max)
Best Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shōgun, FX)
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shōgun, FX)
Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series: Joanna Calo, Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Image credits: Austin Film Festival
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Joanna Calo, Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Talk Series: The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Image credits: Comedy Central
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Image credits: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Animated Program: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Image credits: Disney+
Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Scavengers Reign (HBO/Max)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Best Documentary (Series): Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV (ID)
Image credits: Investigation Discovery
Beckham (Netflix)
The Jinx-Part Two (HBO/Max)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV (ID)
Stax Soulsville U.S.A (HBO/Max)
Telemarketers (HBO/Max)
Best Documentary (Special): The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)
Image credits: Netflix
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (HBO/Max)
Girls State (Apple TV+)
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney +)
The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix)
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces (Apple TV+)
