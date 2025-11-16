Hey Pandas, What’s Your Ideal Superpower? (Closed)

by

We all have at least one we wish we had

#1

I didn’t come up with this, but the best super power would be the one to alter probability. Some examples:
-The chance that 1.000.000.000 euros will suddenly appear on my bank account is now 100%.
-The chance that i’m immortal is now 100%.
-The chance that there will never be a war ever again is now 100%.

#2

Mine is Partial Transformation into any living creature (real or fictional) I have seen (real life encounters, unedited pictures or videos, etc.).

Having partial transformation allows amalgamation physiology, so if I need a superhero name, I’d take “The Beast King Hero – Chimera”

#3

Teleportation, so I can go anywhere for free and without much effort. Kind of basic, I know.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Injury You Have Gotten When You Were A Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Women Are Sharing Honest And Raw Photos Of Postpartum Bodies That Show The Reality No One Talks About (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I’ve Photographed Women’s Bodies To Show Them That Their “Complexes” Are Beautiful
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Whatever Happened to Jake Fuller After “Catfish: The TV Show?”
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2020
Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples, Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2025
Bill Nighy to guest star on ‘Doctor Who’ « TVOvermind
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.