Hey Pandas, What’s Your Ideal Superpower? (Closed)

We all have at least one we wish we had
#1
I didn’t come up with this, but the best super power would be the one to alter probability. Some examples:
-The chance that 1.000.000.000 euros will suddenly appear on my bank account is now 100%.
-The chance that i’m immortal is now 100%.
-The chance that there will never be a war ever again is now 100%.
…
#2
Mine is Partial Transformation into any living creature (real or fictional) I have seen (real life encounters, unedited pictures or videos, etc.).
Having partial transformation allows amalgamation physiology, so if I need a superhero name, I’d take “The Beast King Hero – Chimera”
#3
Teleportation, so I can go anywhere for free and without much effort. Kind of basic, I know.
