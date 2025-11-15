I’m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

by

When the pandemic hit, I suddenly had a lot of free time on the weekends that I normally would have used to go on dates and visit friends and family. It was a pretty bleak time, especially as a single woman living and working alone. I was completely isolated. For some reason, I felt compelled to find some humor in the situation by drawing comics in an attempt to fight the despair of quarantining alone (a bunch of my early, very rough comics on my Instagram account, @zenacomics, are about this theme specifically). I just wanted to make myself laugh, which I’ve found to be a helpful mental health tool (it’s hard to feel too down when you’re distracted laughing about something). Then I started sharing these comics with friends and family in hopes they might also get a laugh too. They were incredibly supportive and encouraged me to share my work with more people. So I started doing Zena Comics as a more regular series.

#1

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#2

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#3

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#4

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#5

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#6

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#7

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#8

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#9

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#10

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#11

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#12

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#13

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#14

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#15

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#16

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#17

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#18

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#19

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#20

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#21

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#22

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#23

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#24

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#25

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#26

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#27

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#28

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

#29

I&#8217;m A Single Woman, And You Might Relate To My 29 Funny Comics

