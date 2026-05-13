25 Major Fashion Disasters From Met Gala Afterparty After Stars Shed Their Elaborate Looks

The annual Met Gala once again brought together fashion’s biggest names on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but this year, the real transformation didn’t end on the iconic steps.
Celebrating the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Costume Art,” the evening explored fashion as a living, breathing art form, with the official dress code “Fashion Is Art” encouraging attendees to treat their bodies like canvases.
With a record-breaking $42 million raised and co-chair Beyoncé making her long-awaited return after a decade, the main event delivered its usual spectacle of high-concept couture and museum-worthy craftsmanship.
But once the gala doors closed, a different kind of fashion unfolded across New York City’s most exclusive and star-studded afterparties.
From Saint Laurent-hosted soirées attended by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, to GQ’s bash at The Twenty Two, and the ultra-exclusive Amber Room hosted by Venus Williams, the vibe shifted dramatically, from curated artistry to bold self-expression.
Gone were the structured corsets and towering headpieces; instead, there was a mix of sheer fabrics, plunging cuts, and more casual, laid-back ensembles.
Unsurprisingly, the dramatic outfit changes didn’t go unnoticed, as social media quickly lit up with reactions ranging from amused to outright savage.
One user joked, “I’m sorry, but Kendall looks like her dress ripped and it’s falling off her shoulder…” while another quipped, “Hailey Bieber chose to wear a diaper to the after-party?”
A third critic summed up the mood bluntly, saying, “I don’t understand all the n*kedness. Leaves no mystery at all… Ugh.”
Another added, “Wow, the whole let them eat cake mob turn out to have virtually no taste or originality even with stylists.”
From barely-there ensembles to completely unexpected outfit swaps, here are the most dramatic Met Gala 2026 afterparty transformations that had everyone talking.
#1 Cara Delevingne: Redefines Corporate Chic
Image source: Gilbert Flores/VGetty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#2 Margot Robbie: The Art Of The Elevated Jean
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#3 Angela Bassett: Redefines Modern Noir With A Sculptural Twist
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#4 Venus Williams: Sculpted Drama In A Silk Balloon Silhouette
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images
#5 Alysa Liu: Ice Princess With A Sporty Edge
Image source: Udo Salters/Getty Images, Aeon/Getty Images
#6 A$ap Rocky: All That Glitters Is Pure Disco
Image source: Andrea Renault/Star Max/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#7 Hunter Schafer: Abstract Print Delivers A Red Carpet “Moo-Ment”
Image source: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#8 Rosé: Blooms In A Midnight Muse Moment
Image source: vanityfairfrance, TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
#9 Janelle Monáe: A Metallic Fusion Of The Little Black Dress
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images, hristopher Polk/Getty Images
#10 Colman Domingo: A Lustrous Leather Moment
Image source: gala.fr, Aeon/Getty Images
#11 Vittoria Ceretti: Serves A Cyber-Chic Matrix Moment
Image source: vanityfairfrance, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#12 Hailey Bieber: Deconstructed Drama Meets Sculptural Minimalism
Image source: voguemagazine, XNY/Star Max/Getty Images
#13 Charli XCX: The Art Of The Unfiltered Reveal
Image source: CBS New York, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#14 Connor Storrie: Redefines Modern Masculinity, Draped In Drama
Image source: CBS New York, Aeon/Getty Images
#15 Lux Pascal: Return Of High-Fashion Faux Fur
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#16 Naomi Osaka: Rewriting Tennis Whites Into Fuzzy High Fashion
Image source: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images, Aeon/Getty Images
#17 Tate Mcrae: Gilded Lace Glamour
Image source: gala.fr, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#18 Adwoa Aboah: Fur, Flowers, And Fashion
Image source: gala.fr, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#19 Kendall Jenner: Peek-A-Boo Under The Veil
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, XNY/Star Max/Getty Images
#20 Imaan Hammam: Sporty-Chic Meets Lingerie Luxe
Image source: gala.fr, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#21 Karlie Kloss: Masters The Cut-Out Mini
Image source: gala.fr, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#22 Katy Perry: Pretty In Pink
Image source: CBS New York, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#23 Tessa Thompson: Fusion Of Bronze Pleats And Leather
Image source: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
#24 Hudson Williams: Serving Gym-Core With A Sultry Twist
Image source: CBS New York, Aeon/Getty Images
#25 Lena Dunham: Channels Whimsical Coquette Goth
Image source: voguemagazine, Aeon/Getty Images
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