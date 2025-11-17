My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

by

I’m a freelance illustrator, and one year ago I started posting little four-panel strips to my socials. I felt like there is so much negativity on the internet so I decided I did my little part of combatting it with very wholesome, hopefully relatable, stories about a little dog named Momo and his bestie Forg the frog. If they manage to bring a smile to your face, I feel like I have done my job.

#1 Good Morning

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#2 Ugh

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#3 Beautiful

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#4 N O

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#5 Oh No. Anything But That

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#6 Let’s Go

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#7 A Wise Lesson

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#8 Momo And Forg Remember Even Their Tiniest Friends

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#9 My Very First Comic In The Series. I Like How Simple And Cute It Is And It Was A Template For Everything To Come

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#10 Those Cheeks Though

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#11 Wow Thanks

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#12 The Computer At Home Just Hits Different

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#13 Simple Guide To Happiness

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#14 What A Day

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#15 What Else?

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#16 Most Likely

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#17 Sometimes You Should Practice A Little Bit Of Self Love

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#18 I Made It

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#19 Hi, Sun! Love You

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#20 The Man Under The Bed Ain’t So Bad

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#21 I Mean, Look At Them

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#22 Keep It Simple

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#23 Important

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#24 It’s Really The Simple Things In Life That Matter Most

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#25 Thanks For Nothing, Brain

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#26 True Love

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#27 Emotional Rollercoaster

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#28 A Little Tennis Joke

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#29 Whoops Sorry Lil’ Guy

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

#30 Meeting An Old Acquaintance (Who Happens To Be A Tree)

My 30 Wholesome Comics About Two Friends, Momo And Forg

