I’ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

by

I’ve spent more than 5 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

Please find my other works by following these links: Part 1Part 2Part 3Part 4Part 5Part 6, and part 7.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 The Broccoli Forest

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#2 Pomegranate Explosion

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#3 Money Laundering

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#4 Date

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#5 Censored

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#6 I Said Chocolate Donut

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#7 Tattoo Workers

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#8 She Always Wanted To Swim In Cocktails

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#9 Cork Workers

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#10 You Just Crossed The Line Young Lady!

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#11 Right To The Tob!

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#12 Kitchen Nightmare

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#13 She Sleeps With The Pickles Now

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

#14 Inside Of The Chaos

I&#8217;ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Reasons Why You Should Be Excited For The Second Season Of Warrior
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2019
Hey Pandas, I’m Having A Bad Day, Post Your Funniest Pictures (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed Old Vietnamese Mothers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Should I Support My Father?
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Here Are 8 Pictures Of Fruit And Vegetables Before They Were Domesticated By Humans And After
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Made A Jabba The Hutt Vegan Pie In The Hope Of A Healthier Galaxy
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.