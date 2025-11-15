I’ve Spent More Than 5 Years Creating These Quirky Miniature Worlds (14 New Pics)

I’ve spent more than 5 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.
#1 The Broccoli Forest
#2 Pomegranate Explosion
#3 Money Laundering
#4 Date
#5 Censored
#6 I Said Chocolate Donut
#7 Tattoo Workers
#8 She Always Wanted To Swim In Cocktails
#9 Cork Workers
#10 You Just Crossed The Line Young Lady!
#11 Right To The Tob!
#12 Kitchen Nightmare
#13 She Sleeps With The Pickles Now
#14 Inside Of The Chaos
