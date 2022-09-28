Wanda Could Still Be Alive in the MCU

One thing that people should continue to keep in mind is that if one doesn’t actually witness the death of a character on screen, then there’s always a shadow of a doubt that they might still be alive. Movie magic can accomplish a lot, and so can the desire to keep using a character that hasn’t been completely developed yet. Some might think that the Scarlet Witch has been fleshed out completely and there’s not much left to tell, but the truth is that her exploits in the Marvel Universe are legendary and still haven’t been explored fully. Plus, if Kevin Feige is going to hint at the possibility that she might be able to come back, then there’s a good chance that the collapse of the tower at Wundagore wasn’t the end of this character. The red flash that was seen before the tower’s collapse could have meant a lot of things, but if rumors are flying, it would likely mean that Wanda isn’t gone and that she could pop up somewhere else down the line. But the question now is: will she be a villain, or will she do an about-face at some point?
Wanda’s turn as a villain was rather vicious.
It would take a serious amount of trust and understanding for Wanda to come back as a hero, especially since she nearly leveled Kamar-Taj. But there is a lot more that can be gained from keeping Wanda in the MCU at this time, and there are other characters that she can help to bolster and even introduce with her presence. The direction that her character has been taken thus far has been more than a little interesting since the loss of her brother, and her inclusion and then expulsion from the Avengers has set her on a course that feels as though it became an absolute disaster. But there might still be just enough reason to bring her back in and find a way to rehabilitate her if that’s the intent. After all, if the Avengers are bound to come back, or change, or be any kind of force moving forward in the MCU, she would be a great asset. She’s already proven to be an insanely powerful enemy.
It might be great to see Vision return, and it would only be right if she were around to interact with him.
There hasn’t really been any word on whether or not Paul Bettany has been given a new contract with the MCU, but it does feel as though Vision should be allowed to come back at some point, considering that his arc was left unfinished at the end of WandaVision. Bringing back the show doesn’t sound like it would be the greatest idea, but it’s still something that has at least a little merit. Holding one’s breath for that development isn’t a great idea since if there are any plans to bring Vision back, they aren’t being shared with anyone who might spread the word at this time. As for Wanda, the interest in seeing more of her has been spreading since the Doctor Strange sequel ended, and her apparent demise was first felt by the fans. Despite the force of her heel turn, people continue to follow and appreciate the character for a number of reasons. She is a tragic character, after all, and someone that people would rather idolize in a few ways rather than vilify entirely.
What would be next for Wanda?
That is a very good question, but it doesn’t feel as though there’s a set direction for Wanda to follow just yet, especially since within the multiverse, there are likely a few versions of her that aren’t feeling too chipper about her chances of being accepted thanks to what’s happened. Of course, there are also many versions of Wanda across the multiverse that it feels as though a story is brewing that could turn into something that might tell a great story. But the direction that this story might take is anyone’s guess at this point. How the other individuals in the MCU might react to her presence is anyone’s guess, especially since her turn means that a lot of people could be in danger if she does return.
How soon could this happen?
The fact that it’s being discussed at this point means that it might take, well, a while. It does sound as though Elizabeth Olsen is down to play the character again, though, so it could happen that we’ll see this character return sooner rather than later. A lot of people are ready to see Wanda’s arc continue, and some are hoping that there will be other characters brought into being that might have something to do with her and Vision. However it happens, it does feel that Wanda should continue to be a part of the MCU, and there’s a great chance that she might be on her way back eventually.