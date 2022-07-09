Vi vs. America Chavez: Who Wins?

Trying to make one matchup or another is kind of interesting when trying to select characters from different stories based on what they can do. This is no doubt going to look like a mismatch since America Chavez is a character who can literally punch a hole into another dimension. On top of that, she’s incredibly strong, durable, and fast. One might think that Vi couldn’t possibly keep up with America in a straight-up fight with just bare fists, and they’d be right. Vi is a great fighter and packs a heavy punch, but with her bare fists, there’s no way that she can take on America at her best and hope to come out conscious in the end. But with her gauntlets and armor, it does feel as though she stands a better chance. Many might want to say that America would simply rip Vi’s armor off and finish her quickly, or toss Vi into another dimension, but it does stand to reason that Vi would get a couple of good hits in considering that America is a skilled fighter, but she’s not that far above what Vi can accomplish.
It would be interesting to see what hextech could against America’s abilities if anything, and what kind of skill Vi could bring against America as well. At some point, it might end up being a mismatch, but there’s a good chance that Vi’s gauntlets and armor, along with their abilities, could possibly take things to a new level that could make this fight into something that wouldn’t be an all-out beatdown that America would take without a sweat. Some might want to say that Jinx would be more of a challenge for America simply because she’s unhinged and able to go megaton on someone without any real buildup. Vi isn’t exactly a weak-willed individual and can throw down when she needs to, which means that if she felt the need to fight there’s no doubt that whoever stood against her wouldn’t be having a good day after a while.
The moment these two decided to clash though it’s very easy to think that America would be the more cautious of the two while Vi would come in swinging. That could be her downfall, but it could also be the opening salvo to a battle that wouldn’t be over quickly. Despite America’s capabilities, this fight would likely be taken to a very ugly completion for the simple reason that Vi isn’t the type to go down quietly and will fight until she’s knocked out or every breath has left her body. It would still be an America Chavez victory more often than not, but it’s kind of possible that Vi might find something that would work and press her advantage. The thing about both women is that they’ve had to learn to be resourceful in their lives, and they’ve had to do what it took to survive. They have plenty of differences, but it’s too likely that while America has all the advantages that she would win more often than not. Still, a scrapper like Vi isn’t going to come straight at America since she’ll likely use her quickness and her ability to read the other individual to find a weak spot.
In the history of the many matches that have been made between characters from different universes, it’s kind of interesting to think that with America’s ability to jump from universe to universe that this might actually be possible if those in charge of making it come to life were actually interested in such a thing, After all, both women come from very different locations and their likelihood of meeting up would be slim to none unless it was deemed necessary for a crossover of epic proportions, or just a simple story that someone wanted to tell. It’s kind of rough to think that Vi would be on the losing end of this one, but the truth is that she’s a regular human with very impressive gauntlets that allow her to do a lot more than she could do on her own. America Chavez is, by comparison, far more powerful and definitely capable of putting Vi on the ground more than a few times, even with the hextech in use.
It comes down to raw power and tenacity in this match, and while Vi isn’t the type to give up easily, America will likely wear her down and use her greater speed and strength to pummel Vi from so many different directions that she wouldn’t be able to keep up. In all fairness, it’s possible that Vi would land a couple of hits if everything went right, but it wouldn’t be enough, since America might eventually decide to end it and punt Vi into another dimension to end the fight. That would be pretty definitive.