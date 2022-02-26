Venom in the MCU: Can It Work?

Some feel that Venom should have come over to the MCU long before now, but with all the issues that have been ongoing with the rights to Spider-Man and Sony needing to sign off on the use of the character, it’s not incredibly hard to figure out why it hasn’t happened yet. But with Spider-Man: No Way Home changing things up a bit and introducing the multiverse, the door is about as open as it can be to allow Venom to come creeping into the MCU as more and more characters are going to be incoming in the years ahead. So why not Venom? Some might think that he’s not right for the MCU or that he would screw up the continuity, but the truth is that ship has already sailed since the introduction of the multiverse was bound to tear the MCU wide open in an attempt to bring in more of the characters that the Mouse House now owns following the acquisition of Fox. The rights to the character are bound to be an issue moving forward, but it’s evident that people want Venom to take his place in the MCU.
Venom was introduced as a Spider-Man villain, plain and simple, and since Spider-Man has been a part of the MCU for a while it makes sense to bring in one of his most impressive villains. There are a few different storylines that could be adapted and some that the fans would no doubt love to see. Adapting Venom’s story to a TV show is possible, but it’s tough to say what it would be like since the MCU has been changing stories for a while now and it’s tough to think about what might happen if such a show was ever to be developed. But bringing Venom into the MCU feels like a great way to push a King in Black storyline and possibly several other crossovers that might be capable of showing off the symbiotes in another grand gesture. It could even be a major storyline in the MCU, which would be a lot of fun to see.
Venom is a versatile character, and as an antihero is one of the many characters that can bring a different look to the MCU since there’s a great deal that he can do and storylines that the symbiote could further. But whether he’s used for one movie, one show, or maybe just a couple of cameos, it’s enough to think that people want to see Venom show up at least once or twice, since he’s already been a part of the MCU for a couple of minutes. Plus, there’s the thought that Venom isn’t the most bizarre character in the Marvel universe, meaning that he’s likely to be seen as a long-overdue addition and someone that could end up interacting with a great many characters if that’s part of the plan. That would be all kinds of cool to be fair, since not only does Venom heighten a story, but the fact is that symbiotes present a very strange and yet enticing sense of danger since a lot of them are unpredictable and, if allowed, this could create a storyline that might be able to last for a series or a few movies.
Personally, I’m still hoping to see the King in Black idea come through since this storyline could envelop the majority of the MCU and create a movie series that might even trump the Infinity Saga given that it could be kept on the down-low for a while. That might sound like a bold claim, but while the Infinity Saga involved cosmic beings and huge ramifications, there was a lot of emphasis on its effect on earth, and less on other worlds near the terminus of the saga. The King in Black saga would be a chance for Venom to shine, in a manner of speaking, and it would invite another war to the MCU that would likely be remembered, but only insofar as it would involve so many of the other heroes and villains that would need to fight to avoid becoming overrun by Knull. Since Thor: Love and Thunder is bringing in other characters that people haven’t seen yet, maybe it’s time to start considering the idea that the god of the symbiotes might deserve a chance in the MCU.
If Venom does make it to the MCU, and if there’s a chance that he might stick around, it’s bound to be just as difficult as it’s been with Spider-Man, but it’s also bound to be a popular move. Venom can easily survive in the MCU and make a big mark, but it needs to be tested and hopefully, Tom Hardy would be up to keeping up with the role, since otherwise, the next person in line would need to be every bit as good, if not better.