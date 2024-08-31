V For Vendetta Cast: Catch Up With the Stars of the Iconic Dystopian Political Film

The success of the dystopian political film was largely attributed to the stellar performances of the V for Vendetta cast. The movie was adapted from the DC Vertigo Comics limited series. Although it premiered in December 2005, it was theatrically released on March 17, 2006.
V for Vendetta was directed by James McTeigue in his feature directorial debut from The Wachowskis’ screenplay. The movie’s plot presents a powerful narrative set in near-future totalitarian Britain. It revolves around a mysterious masked vigilante code-named ” V” and his quest to ignite a revolution against Britain’s fascist government. Here’s a closer look at the key characters, the V for Vendetta cast members who portrayed them, and where they are in their careers today.
Hugo Weaving as V
British actor Hugo Weaving delivered a mesmerizing performance as V, the enigmatic and highly intelligent freedom fighter. Despite never revealing his face, Weaving’s performance is lauded for its depth, turning the character into an icon of resistance. With his Guy Fawkes mask, V embodied the ideals of anarchy and freedom while also being a victim of the government’s cruel experiments.
Hugo Weaving continued to reprise his role as Elrond in the prequel to Percy Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy films, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014). He portrayed the supervillain Johann Schmidt/Red Skull in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger. He recently starred in The Royal Hotel (as Billy) and The Rooster (as The Hermit). He played Glen in the Australian drama series Love Me (2021–2023).
Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond
Israeli-born American actress Natalie Portman starred as Evey Hammond, the movie’s protagonist and a key figure in V’s revolution. Evey begins the movie as an ordinary woman working for a state-run television network. A chance encounter with V sets her on a transformative journey. Notably, Natalie Portman underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the role, including shaving her head for a pivotal scene.
Natalie Portman had an illustrious career, with two Academy Awards nominations (and a win). Portman is famous for portraying Astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster and Thor’s romantic interest in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. With a few upcoming projects, Portman last appeared as Elizabeth Berry in May December (2023). On television, she played Maddie Schwartz in the Apple TV+ Lady in the Lake.
Stephen Rea as Chief Inspector Eric Finch
Irish actor Stephen Rea joined the V for Vendetta cast, playing Inspector Eric Finch. Inspector Finch is a high-ranking detective in the government’s law enforcement. Tasked with hunting down V, Finch’s investigations unravel the government’s unspeakable crimes committed against its own citizens. As such, he begins to question the government he serves. Now in his 80s, Stephen Rea has continued to have an active acting career. He last appeared in The Miracle Club alongside Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney.
John Hurt as Chancellor Adam Sutler
Chancellor Adam Sutler is introduced as Britain’s authoritarian elected leader. Sutler was a former Conservative Member of Parliament and Under-Secretary for Defence. To help push his authoritarian government, he founded Norsefire. Ruling with an iron fist through fear and propaganda, Chancellor Adam Sutler is the movie’s primary antagonist. English actor John Hurt portrayed Chancellor Adam Sutler in V for Vendetta. John Hurt died at his Norfolk home on January 25, 2017, at age 77.
Tim Pigott-Smith as Peter Creedy
English actor Tim Pigott-Smith was part of the V for Vendetta cast, playing the secondary antagonist Peter Creedy. He’s the ruthless head of the secret police and one of Sutler’s most trusted enforcers. Tim Pigott-Smith portrayed Creedy as a power-hungry, emotionless opportunist who ultimately sought to usurp Chancellor Adam Sutler’s position. Pigott-Smith is also one of the V for Vendetta cast members who have died. Tim Pigott-Smith died from a heart attack about three months after actor John Hurt. Pigott-Smith died on April 7, 2017, at age 70.
Stephen Fry as Gordon Deitrich
English actor, broadcaster, and comedian Stephen Fry joined the V for Vendetta cast as Gordon Deitrich. The character is a popular television host who’s secretly critical of the government. Gordon is later revealed to be closeted gay, and he becomes Evey’s ally, offering her refuge in his home. While continuing his career as a broadcaster, Stephen Fry has also raked in more acting credits since V for Vendetta. A few of Fry’s recent credits include Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) and Treasure (2024).
Rupert Graves as Dominic Stone
English actor Rupert Graves starred as Sergeant Dominic Stone, Inspector Finch’s loyal assistant. Dominic Stone is a dedicated officer who assists Finch in V’s investigation. After V for Vendetta, Rupert Graves has starred in several other movies and TV shows. He last appeared as Captain Moore in the 2022 movie Daliland. He has worked extensively on television, with recent credits in The Reunion (2022) and The Burning Girls (2023). Thanks to the fantastic performances from the V for Vendetta cast, the movie left an impact and legacy in the real world and cinema.
Follow Us