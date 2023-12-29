Those who enjoy high-stakes, suspense-loaded storytelling, are well aware that it is a genre capable of stimulating the brain to a new level of cinematic high. Unfortunately, while many movies share the genre — think The Equalizer, Extraction, and John Wick franchises, there are only a handful of TV shows that deliver it perfectly. We’re particularly talking about projects that have you on the edge of your seat throughout the episode. And at the end of each episode, there’s a cliffhanger that leaves you no choice but to hit that “Next Episode” button.
In this article, we’re going to be spotlighting three top-of-the-line thriller TV shows on Netflix that are high-octane and loaded with suspense. Despite having a well-established fan following, it’s safe to say that these thrillers on Netflix are underrated. We don’t want you to take our word for it, check them out for yourself!
1. Money Heist — La Casa de Pape
Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish series on Netflix that has garnered a huge following for its intense and suspenseful storytelling. The show revolves around a meticulously planned heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, led by a mysterious figure who calls himself the Professor, played by Álvaro Morte. He assembles a group of skilled criminals, each with unique abilities, and assigns them city names as codenames to hide their true identities.
The plot unfolds with high-stakes tension, complex character dynamics, and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked. Each episode ends with a cliffhanger, compelling viewers to immediately jump to the next one. The show started back in 2017 through 2021 — released one season every year and ran for five seasons.
It was a crime drama but because it touched on themes of resistance, Money Heist became a major part of pop culture, especially in Europe and South East Asia. The show was a rollercoaster of emotions, strategy, and survival, making it a must-watch for every thriller-genre fan! Interestingly, Money Heist also has a prequel spinoff, based on the life of its character Berlin (Pedro Alonso), and it is coming to Netflix screens on December 29, 2023. The spinoff is also expected to be just as intense and full of suspense.
2. Bodyguard
A notable entry among underrated thrillers on Netflix is Bodyguard. The series centers around David Budd (Richard Madden), a stoic war veteran and protection officer, who is assigned to guard the ambitious Home Secretary, Julia Montague (played by Keeley Hawes). The show starts with a bomb blast-focused suspense-loaded narrative that has a viewer twitching and fidgeting throughout. Moving forward, it combines political intrigue with personal drama, as Budd grapples with his own traumatic experiences while navigating the complex and often dangerous world of power and politics.
The series is renowned for its edge-of-the-seat suspense, with each episode masterfully ending in a cliffhanger, pushing viewers to binge-watch it. Released in 2018, Bodyguard quickly became popular for its compelling storytelling and strong performances, particularly Madden, who received widespread acclaim for his character. The show only ran for one season, comprised six episodes, and also touched on themes of PTSD and political maneuvering — making it more than just a typical thriller.
3. The Night Agent
Last but not least — The Night Agent is another must-watch thriller series on Netflix, known for its high-octane suspense-filled plot, one that’s very similar to Bodyguard. This American series weaves a tale of espionage and conspiracy set within the corridors of power in Washington, D.C. It follows a low-level FBI agent working in the White House’s basement, who becomes entangled in a complex web of national security threats.
The series is lauded for its intense pacing and cliffhangers that make it impossible to stop watching. It has a meticulous plot — with power dynamics and politics as complex as you see in House of Cards — but it comes with the thrill that Bodyguard brings to the table. The Night Agent is an excellent pick for those who love edge-of-your-seat action and deep political intrigue. The show has one season so far but it has been green-lit for a season 2 at Netflix. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.
Watch The Night Agent on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!