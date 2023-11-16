Álvaro Morte’s Top 5 Roles In Television

Spanish actor Álvaro Morte has enjoyed more success on the small screen compared to movies. His career journey dates back to his college days when he abandoned telecommunications, opting to study drama at the Higher School of Dramatic Arts in Córdoba, Spain. He graduated from the school in 1999 and made his professional debut in 2002 as a diver and firefighter in two episodes of Hospital Central. Morte was seen in his first feature film in 2007 when he played Rafael Torres in Lola, la película, Miguel Hermoso’s biographical drama about Lola Flores.
Over a decade later, he landed his first main role in a feature film, starring beside Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, and Javier Gutiérrez in 2018’s Mirage, a Netflix mystery-drama directed by Oriol Paulo. Álvaro Morte’s next movie role was as Mario in Lost & Found, a 2022 thriller directed by Jorge Dorado. The Spaniard is billed to appear in his first American movie. He will star in Michael Mohan’s upcoming psychological horror film Immaculate alongside Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco. While he continues to build his big-screen resume, here are his top roles on television.
5. Amar en Tiempos Revueltos (Love In Troubled Times, 2014)
Álvaro Morte’s first significant television role was in Planta 25, a Spanish crime thriller series that ran for two seasons from 2006 to 2008. He played Ray in at least 60 episodes of the show, showcasing his talent and positioning himself for a leading television role. His first came in 2014 when he joined the cast of Amar en Tiempos Revueltos as Gabriel Areta. He portrayed the character in no fewer than 90 episodes of the soap opera, which revolves around the Spanish Civil War. The show’s popularity pushed Morte deeper into the limelight, paving the way for him to consolidate his acclaim in Spanish cinema. Even though his time on the show was limited, Morte put up an incredible performance that made the series one of his top television roles thus far.
4. El Embarcadero (The Pier, 2019 – 2020)
The same year Álvaro Morte took on the role of Gabriel Areta in Amar en Tiempos Revueltos, he also began portraying Lucas Moliner in Aurora Guerra’s El secreto de Puente Viejo. The shows prepped him for a lead in Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato’s El Embarcadero. He played Óscar, the husband of Verónica Sánchez’s Alejandra, who discovers upon his death that he lived a double life. The series, also starring Irene Arcos, Roberto Enríquez, and Marta Milans, premiered on Movistar+ on January 18, 2019, and ran for two seasons with a total of 16 episodes that concluded in January 2020. El Embarcadero picked up a few awards, including a Best Drama Actor nomination for Morte at the 2019 MiM Series Awards.
3. The Wheel of Time (2021 – 2023)
As Ramón in The Head, an English-language, Spanish-Japanese mystery thriller, Álvaro Morte strengthened his cross-border recognition. With that, he gathered the momentum to take his career beyond Spanish television. He debuted on American television in 2021 as Logain Ablar, a male channeler parading himself as the Dragon Reborn in Rafe Judkins’ The Wheel of Time. The role introduced Morte to a broader international audience, earning him a nomination from the Spanish Actors Union in 2022 for Best Actor in an International Production. It remains to be seen if he will return to reprise the character in The Wheel of Time Season 3.
2. Sin límites (Boundless, 2022)
Álvaro Morte put up another excellent television performance in Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga’s Sin límites, a Spanish adventure drama about Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan’s historic expedition in the 16th century, which culminated in the first circumnavigation of the world. Morte played Juan Sebastián Elcano alongside Rodrigo Santoro’s Ferdinand Magellan, Niccolò Senni’s Antonio Pigafetta, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Capitán Cartagena, and Adrián Lastra as Capitán Mendoza. Billed as Boundless, the series was released on Prime Video in June 2022 to positive reviews. It has a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb.
1. Money Heist (La Casa De Papel 2017 – 2021)
Álvaro Morte’s role as The Professor in Money Heist remains his most notable television role. He first captured a global audience with his portrayal of the cunning leader of a heist group in the Netflix series, which became a worldwide television phenomenon. It reigned as the most-watched non-English-language show on the platform, pulling millions of viewers across the world. The show enjoyed positive reviews throughout its run, with numerous nominations for coveted awards. It received the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. For his performance on the show, Álvaro Morte also bagged multiple awards, including the 2020 Fotogramas de Plata for Best TV Actor.
