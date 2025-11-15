35 Really, Really Bad Book Covers, As Shared In This Online Group

Don’t judge a book by its cover, they say. But what if it looks so bad, even a five-year-old with the oldest version of MS Paint could have done a better job?

There’s a subreddit, called r/TerribleBookCovers, and its members are—you guessed it—collecting the worst book covers that have ever been published. Whether it’s an insulting title or a hideous drawing, they have it all. Continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular pictures within the online community.

#1 Everything About This Is Terrible

Image source: henrikst1

#2 It’s Worth A Look!

Image source: reginaldVince

#3 Wtf?

Image source: point5_

#4 The Hobbit

Image source: Chtorrr

#5 Do Your Kids Suffer From Nightmares? No, Not Yet? Well This Should Help A Lot

Image source: CrazyBooyy

#6 My Mom Used To Read This One To Me

Image source: KillinCat

#7 Found This In A Doctors Office A Few Years Ago. I Think About This Way Too Much

Image source: UndeniablyCake

#8 Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Before, But…

Image source: 18021982

#9 Prehistoric Passion From Mars

Image source: telperion87

#10 The Very Hungry Cthulupillar

Image source: LuciferJonez

#11 Kissing The Coronavirus (Coronavirus Erotica?!)

Image source: bookdepository1

#12 How Ironic

Image source: Redwards426

#13 I’m Just Waiting For The Film Adaptation

Image source: tabitha21

#14 My Librarian Wife Always Has Interesting Finds

Image source: johnc98

#15 When Your Mom Tells You To Get A Real Job, But You Double Down Trying To Prove You Can Start That Cult You Always Said You Would…

Image source: savage0ne1

#16 Woof? I Feel So Empty

Image source: LovelyWetBrat

#17 Call Him Xi Dada

Image source: MVpizzaprincess

#18 Browsing Through Books At A Thrift Store, Um…

Image source: sophiaross

#19 Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover, Even If It Is A Collage Of Jpegs

Image source: SpahsgonnaSpah

#20 Even The Price Is Questionable

Image source: juliamich04

#21 I Think I’ve Found It! The Most Glorious Photoshop Of All Time!

Image source: TituCusiYupanqui

#22 Terrible Everything

Image source: NormalCharmander

#23 How To Talk With Your Dog About Homosexuality And Communism

Image source: reddit.com

#24 That Lighthouse Imagery…

Image source: Amybo82

#25 Empress Theresa – Final Cover

Image source: Wheredoesthetoastgo2

#26 His Leg On Ready Player One’s Cover

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Kissing The Coronavirus Is Back!

Image source: bookdepository1

#28 Romance Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Image source: pearshapedcat

#29 I Can’t Believe It’s Real

Image source: beartrapperkeeper

#30 Librarian Wife Comes Through Again

Image source: johnc98

#31 The 50th Edition Lotr Covers Are Something Else…

Image source: bertmerps

#32 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Book Cover

Image source: Chtorrr

#33 Til That Native American Women Shot At Cowboys With Lasers (Also There Was Young Love In The Wild West)

Image source: TituCusiYupanqui

#34 Wtf

Image source: Chanel_Lackaday

#35 Ten Things Doctors Won’t Tell You About Your Cpap Machine

Image source: ptigue

