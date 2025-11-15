35 Really, Really Bad Book Covers, As Shared In This Online Group

Don’t judge a book by its cover, they say. But what if it looks so bad, even a five-year-old with the oldest version of MS Paint could have done a better job?
There’s a subreddit, called r/TerribleBookCovers, and its members are—you guessed it—collecting the worst book covers that have ever been published. Whether it’s an insulting title or a hideous drawing, they have it all. Continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular pictures within the online community.
#1 Everything About This Is Terrible
#2 It’s Worth A Look!
#3 Wtf?
#4 The Hobbit
#5 Do Your Kids Suffer From Nightmares? No, Not Yet? Well This Should Help A Lot
#6 My Mom Used To Read This One To Me
#7 Found This In A Doctors Office A Few Years Ago. I Think About This Way Too Much
#8 Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Before, But…
#9 Prehistoric Passion From Mars
#10 The Very Hungry Cthulupillar
#11 Kissing The Coronavirus (Coronavirus Erotica?!)
#12 How Ironic
#13 I’m Just Waiting For The Film Adaptation
#14 My Librarian Wife Always Has Interesting Finds
#15 When Your Mom Tells You To Get A Real Job, But You Double Down Trying To Prove You Can Start That Cult You Always Said You Would…
#16 Woof? I Feel So Empty
#17 Call Him Xi Dada
#18 Browsing Through Books At A Thrift Store, Um…
#19 Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover, Even If It Is A Collage Of Jpegs
#20 Even The Price Is Questionable
#21 I Think I’ve Found It! The Most Glorious Photoshop Of All Time!
#22 Terrible Everything
#23 How To Talk With Your Dog About Homosexuality And Communism
#24 That Lighthouse Imagery…
#25 Empress Theresa – Final Cover
#26 His Leg On Ready Player One’s Cover
#27 Kissing The Coronavirus Is Back!
#28 Romance Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving
#29 I Can’t Believe It’s Real
#30 Librarian Wife Comes Through Again
#31 The 50th Edition Lotr Covers Are Something Else…
#32 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Book Cover
#33 Til That Native American Women Shot At Cowboys With Lasers (Also There Was Young Love In The Wild West)
#34 Wtf
#35 Ten Things Doctors Won’t Tell You About Your Cpap Machine
