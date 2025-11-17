50 Adorable Pets Feeling At Home After Getting Adopted (July Edition)

For every bad thing happening in the world, there are always good people trying to balance it out. Their gestures might not be as huge, but from a perspective of a pet getting adopted, that can be life-changing.

Every month we make a dedicated post to celebrate those animals who got lucky and found their forever homes, and this month is no different. Down below, you will find a gallery of fortunate pups and kittens who exude their joy with either peaceful naps or cheerful smiles, which we just can’t get enough of!

Besides brightening your day, we believe these stories can inspire others to consider adopting their future best friend. And if you have already adopted a pet before, don’t forget to leave a comment sharing your story!

#1 My Friends Adopted Klaus! He Has One Eye, Half Of Each Ear And A Partially Amputated Tail, But He Believes That He Is A Beautiful And Perfect Baby

Image source: Emma-beautiful

#2 Today From My Balcony I Spotted A Random Feral Kitten Being Shunned By The Local Strays. Meet My New Friend Orion

Image source: waplants

#3 Appreciation Post For My New Kitten! He Was Found In A Parking Lot Next To His Mama Who Had Passed Away. After A Vet Trip And A Few Weeks Of Eating He’s Looking So Healthy!

Image source: InternationalFig988

#4 Brought My Best Friend Home. He Decided He’d Like To Pose For My Picture

Image source: BIHBEASTTT

#5 Meet Ollie! 2 Month Old Kitty, That We Adopted Yesterday From The Shelter! He Got Himself Between The Mattress And The Wall And Instantly Fell Asleep. We Love Him Already So Much!

Image source: Viktorija O.

#6 The New Baby

Image source: TopLoquatz

#7 My New Baby, Oatmeal

Image source: peachberrybloom

#8 Adorable Senior Foster Failure

Image source: OptmstcExstntlst

#9 We Swore This Time We Were Only Going To Foster. Failed Again

Image source: ammofortherank

#10 Look At This Little Cookie On His Stomach! Adopted Him Yesterday And Love Him So Much Already

Image source: kiwhyy

#11 Newly Adopted. So Timid But Such A Sweetheart!

Image source: Kiwiana2021

#12 Never Thought I’d Be A Cat Dad

Image source: BakingThoda

#13 We Found This Boy Under A Dumpster In A Publix Parking Lot Yesterday

He was covered in ticks and fleas and is doing much better after two baths. Vet says he’s healthy and is approximately 4 weeks old.

Image source: dogwheeze

#14 It Was Love At First Sight, Just Adopted This Baby

Image source: itscicelia

#15 Meet Jake & Finn. My Newly Adopted Brothers That Have Stolen My Heart!

Image source: marnibeau

#16 Adopted 2 Brothers The Other Day And This Is How It’s Going

Image source: Iluvgeazy

#17 Hades The Rescue Pup And Goofball

Image source: aconitegamerog

#18 The Face You Make 4 Days After Being Adopted. Meet Blue

Image source: Rarecandy31

#19 Saved This Little Guy Over The Weekend

Image source: alwill1984

#20 This Is Little Prosciutto. We Adopted Him 2 Weeks Ago

Image source: eimansepanta

#21 My New Little Guy Is Very Photogenic

Image source: KidTheBorax

#22 Rescued This Cute Girl Yesterday

Image source: kurtbeans9

#23 Went In For A Dog But Came Home With This Guy, No Regrets

Image source: Woodland117

#24 Who Would Have Thrown This Perfect Angel Out By My House??? Oh Well. Their Loss, My Gain!!! 💕

Image source: Dangerous-Kitchen149

#25 Our New Family Member

Image source: pandapoepie

#26 Adopted A Brother And Sister That Were Left At A Truck Stop

Image source: narlycharley

#27 Someone Dropped Off This Cat In My Garden. Guess We Have A New Cat!

Image source: alteredgex

#28 Found Outside A Bestbuy In A Bush, Meet Cinder, Short For Cinderblock

Image source: CgW2go

#29 I Already Had My Girlfriend’s Cat Living With Me, But Finally Adopted My Very Own Kitty Cat. Meet Frodo!

Image source: PeterPandaWhacker

#30 I’ve Wanted A Cat My Whole Life But My Parents Have Always Hated Them. Now That I Have My Own Apartment, I Got Two Of The Idiots

Image source: NomyNameisntMatt

#31 Mom’s New Cat, Sasha

Pay no attention to the chicken.

Image source: Joezze

#32 Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family, Nori!

Image source: Doge8895

#33 Newest Member Of The Family – Meet Daisy!

Image source: draconiclyyours

#34 Rescued This Girl Yesterday. She Doesn’t Have A Name. Any Ideas?

Image source: 2pineapple7

#35 This Is George, New Member Of The Family

Image source: Missalexissx_

#36 Got An Older Cat From The Shelter Last Week, Does This Mean She Is Happy?

Image source: FifteenEight

#37 Our New Little Girl

Image source: view-master

#38 Just Adopted This Small Fella

Image source: 999NERO999

#39 Everyone Meet Barnacle! Just Adopted Him Today, He Is 1 Years Old And 13 Lbs!

Image source: Skholla

#40 Rescued A Kitten Today And Don’t Really Know What To Do Next. Any Tips?

Image source: WowzersInMyTrowzers

#41 Our First Kitty And Really Overwhelmed By Her Love.. This Is Her After The First Hour Of Exploring And Playing

Image source: SalomonGoldstein

#42 Our New Member

Image source: atheist95

#43 Just Saved This Crazy Girl Her Name Is Minnie

Image source: dedepickles1994

#44 This Little Guy Needs A Name

Image source: Legitimate-Rope-4088

#45 First Day Of Adoption. He Was Tired And Slept For Hours

Image source: luciatokio

#46 I’ve Always Been A Dog Person, But Today, This Sweetheart Stole My Heart. Reddit, Meet Newly-Adopted Willow!

Image source: mkabrah2

#47 Welcome Goose To The Family

Image source: Margaretshakespeare

#48 Just Got This Boy From The Shelter

Image source: Charlie8989

#49 First Day At Home 🐕

Image source: garcezgarcez

#50 What Kind Of Dog Is This? Adopted This Handsome Boy Today, 2 Months Old, No Idea What He Is. He’s Pretty Big For His Age (11lbs), Not A Small Breed

Image source: PD216ohio

