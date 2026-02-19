78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

We all have that one haircut that haunts us forever. It was bangs for me that went very, very wrong when I was a teenager. The photos still haunt me 20 years later.

But I’m not alone. Scroll down a bit, and you’ll find people sharing hairstyles so bad and hilarious that suddenly your own teenage fringes will feel like a win.

There’s hobbit bobs, wild dreadlocks, and even famous people sporting questionable styles.

It’s not just about the haircuts though. Sometimes it’s the stories behind them that makes them unforgettable.

Like someone who lets their 8th graders cut their hair each year when they graduate. Or a guy who decided to cut his own hair and showed up looking like George Washington. Honestly, these posts made me feel a little better about all my worst hair mishaps for a second.

#1 I Let My 8th Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year When They Graduate. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren

Image source: tpieman2029

#2 This Dude Is Running For Schoolboard In My Town. Got A Flyer In The Mail With This Pic And Almost Spit My Drink Out

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: StrangeElk

#3 Iguana Cut

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: vihor

Online cultures and psychology both show that hair matters to how others see us and how we see ourselves.

Even small changes in hair density or style can shift how people perceive age, health, and the overall beauty of a person.

There’s also this pretty common trope in movies of people changing hairstyles in response to life changes, such as a break-up or trauma, or when starting a new job or chasing a fresh goal.

“People report high concern with the appearance of their hair, and poor hair condition can impact self-perception and self-esteem,” says Bernhard Fink of Biosocial Science Information.

But the definition of a great haircut varies depending on who you ask.

#4 My Friend’s Boyfriend. He’s Had This Haircut For 8+ Years

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 This Guy Has Been Dreading Going Bald For Years

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Introduction3524

#6 Starting Them Young

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: irawwwr

A recent survey found that hairstyle preferences vary sharply by generation.

Gen Z women are more likely to favor curtain bangs and curly hair, while older groups tend to favor long layers.

Millennial women love the messy bun — 10% said it’s their favorite, making it one of the top three styles for this group.

In the survey, women were also asked whether they’d prefer “great hair, every day” or “an unlimited wardrobe,” and 51% of women went with the first option.

#7 Would Sue That Barber Once I Turn 18

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Iamnotarabicfunfact

#8 Where’s Silent Bob At? Snoochie Boochies!

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: szekeres81

#9 ”i Look Like A Worm”

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: itsmemopoo

For many men, a good haircut boosts their confidence and helps them feel more put together in professional and social situations.

According to a new poll in the US, one in five men gets haircut anxiety.

The survey found 21% of men feel nervous asking their stylist or barber for a new hairstyle. Maybe because they fear experimenting, or they don’t want to commit to a style that might not match their vibe.

At least 32% of men who stick with one stylist say their bond is so strong they think of them as “practically family.”

#10 First Time Cutting Myself 👏how We Feelin? 😎

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: grayscale001

#11 Valentina Petrenko, Russian Politician And Former Senator

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: SnooStrawberries468

#12 No Words LOL

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious-Papaya580

Hair also plays a huge role culturally and socially, and it’s linked with identity and status in many communities.

For example, in some cultures, long hair can signal youth or strength, while shaved heads can be a ritual of mourning or renewal. Braids and dreadlocks can speak volumes about heritage and history.

Back where I am from, letting long hair flow freely — without braids — often comes with the assumption that a woman is “wild.”

In stories and folklore, hair often reflects inner life and transitions. Think Rapunzel’s long locks symbolizing freedom and growth, or Medusa’s serpentine hair representing power and fear.

#13 I Would Cry

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: filthyflipflops

#14 A Girl I Follow Shared Her Experience After Visiting ‘Just Cuts’, Today

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: _sophierobinson_

#15 The “Dreadlocks” I Had In My Senior Photo, Circa 2011

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: seaman_mansea

Hairstyles can feel like pressure, but they can also mean freedom, allowing you to experiment and make mistakes.

After all, even the worst haircut doesn’t last forever. And sometimes, the laugh you get from sharing it can be worth the awkwardness.

#16 The Prom Photo You Always Dreamed About

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: zzrsteve

#17 Give Me The Hobbit Bob

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: crankdatsouljahboi

#18 Welp They Just Totally Messed Me Up

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Pandabears1229

It’s good to know that even celebrities aren’t immune to bad haircuts.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz made headlines at the 2025 US Open with a shaved head after a haircut mishap with his brother. One of his friends publicly called his haircut “horrible” and joked that at least the Spaniard was now “aerodynamic.”

#19 This Was A ‘Skin Fade’. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEN

#20 Bbc News Anchor

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: UnstableIsotopeU-234

#21 Drake Really Did

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Adapid

Phoebe Waller-Bridge summed it up perfectly in Fleabag when she stormed a salon, delivering that impassioned monologue about hair.

“Hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your… bills. Hair is everything,” her character says while addressing the hairstylist.

#22 This Is What An “Alpha Male” Haircut Looks Like

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: ThisGuyHasABigChode

#23 Boneless Afro

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: charlieboyx

#24 You Know What It Is

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: disastronaut_at_rest

#25 Just Found This Sub And I Think I Qualify!

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Falafulrulle

#26 “My Father Finished Watching Vikings And Liked It So Much He Took Bjorn’s Photo To A Barber And Asked For The Same Cut”

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: FireBullet95

#27 Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: wrapityup

#28 Ladies And Gentlemen: Joe Biden!

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Valtarius_the_great

#29 Does He Cut His Own Hair

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: wrapityup

#30 My Brother Pulled Out His iPhone At Thanksgiving With Our Amish Family. [x-Post]

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: soldship

#31 My Brother Cut His Own Hair On Easter And Showed Up Looking Like He’s Ready To Cross The Delaware River

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Jojo Siwa’s New Haircut. (I Respect Trans And Gay Rights, I Do Not Respect This Haircut)

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: schoensmeerpijp

#33 Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: The_Daily_Pootis

#34 Ksi Entire Side Profile

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Jackabing

#35 I Present To You My Sociology Professor From College

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Like Bro, Just Shave It Off And Own It

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#37 This Photo Of Mickey Rourke Looks Like They’re Prepping For An Offbrand Zoolander Movie

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: IgnobleArmband80

#38 Acosta’s Daughter

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Jermaine Jackson Being Seen For The First Time In 6+ Years

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: gmox15

#40 Getting Married This Weekend. Decided To Get A Barber To Trim My Mustache For The First Time

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Paravella

#41 Mary Trump’s Hair

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: peelymode

#42 Ryan Seacrest

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Major_Initial_Dud

#43 God Did Him Dirty, Poor Little Bugger

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: AmySchneidersScrotum

#44 Matt Smith And Nick Cave Take Your Pick

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Nuns_In_Crocs

#45 It Was 2003, We Didn’t Have Internet Fashion Tips Yet, Okay?

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Mind_The_Muse

#46 Close Enough

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Triggered-cupcake

#47 Marjorie Taylor Greene In Hs 🤣

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: MouseEXP

#48 He Really Thinks No One Noticed

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: South-Necessary9921

#49 Carrot Top

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Ostenkvlt

#50 Nathan Fillion’s Hairdo For The Superman Movie

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: dre10g

#51 The Face Of White Nationalism In Estonia & The Worst Haircut In History…

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: marleyman14

#52 Where’s The Beef!?

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: upstatestruggler

#53 Seen In An Ad For A Hot Yoga Studio

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: pancakecel

#54 My Great Grandma

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Cumball44

#55 Went From Triple H To Rosie O’donnell 😆

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: whoocaresnotme

#56 Bro Looks Like A Lamb

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Desperate_Set_7708

#57 Party In The Back

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Low_End_7882

#58 Messed My Own Stuff Up

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Fashion Designer Apparently

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: RafiY

#60 Man Arrested For [serious] Mid Haircut

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: long-civility

#61 I..uhhh…how…

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: filthycasual4891

#62 Hair Transplant Gone Terribly Wrong

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: beekerz33

#63 Chantal Biya, First Lady Of Cameroon

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: YelmodeMambrino

#64 Throwback

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: rustymk2

#65 Billy Ray Cyrus

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: AdDapper4220

#66 What Is Going On Here??

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: SelmermarkV

#67 His Twitter Profile Is “Just Looking For A Based Wife”

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: scorchednickel

#68 Does This Look Like A Dye Job?

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: lovable_asshole

#69 This One Polarized The Comments Section

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Chronjen

#70 Me Now, Still With The Worst Possible Haircut

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: WearySalt

#71 Liberty University Men’s Basketball Coach

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Alexdagreallygrate

#72 Televangelist Looks Like God Is Speaking Through Her Hair

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: palmerry

#73 The Plant Holder

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: beekerz33

#74 Should’ve Arrested The Barber

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: magnificentmucus

#75 Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd’s Pie Please

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: OldmanThyme

#76 Instagram Reels Is A Goldmine

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: HalfACubi3

#77 Shi U Only See On TV

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: Th3-B0t

#78 Real Life Photo Of A Reddit Mod

78 Tragic Hair Accidents That Might Make You Rethink Trusting A Hairstylist (New Pics)

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

