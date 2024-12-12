U.S. Box Office Hit an All-Time High on 5-Day Thanksgiving Weekend

It was a great year to be thankful at the Thanksgiving box office! From Moana 2 to Wicked to Gladiator II, the domestic box office has raked in impressive numbers over the Thanksgiving weekend, setting a record for the entire marketplace with a Comscore report of $420 million.
Moana 2 has blown Thanksgiving box office records off the charts with a $221 million contribution over the five-day holiday. That’s not all. Moana 2 has also marked yet another moment in history, with the biggest five-day debut surpassing Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which pulled in $205.6 million back in 2023 over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The highly anticipated Disney movie has also long surpassed its early projections of $135 million to $145 million. Adding more cheer to the festive weekend was Wicked, which raked in $117.5M, and Gladiator II, with $44M over the five-day stretch, with a 10-day box office gross of $681.5M since November 22, 2024.
While Thanksgiving weekend at the box office was nothing short of a grand celebration this year, Thanksgiving 2025 also offers much to look forward to upstaging these numbers.Wicked: Part 2 will be released on the pre-Thanksgiving Friday. There’s also Paramount’s reboot of The Running Man starring Glen Powell, directed by Edgar Wright, Angel Studios’ animated David, an untitled Warner Bros/New Line movie. Of course, Disney will also join the Thanksgiving cheer with Zooptopia 2.
|Rank
|Movie Title
|Days in Theaters
|Distributor
|Thanksgiving Weekend Gross
|Domestic Box Office
|International Box Office
|Global Box Office
|1
|Moana 2
|13
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|$225,441,826
|$299,326,066
|$299,968,531
|$599,294,597
|2
|Wicked
|18
|Universal Pictures
|$118,270,155
|$322,107,690
|$135,393,000
|$457,500,690
|3
|Gladiator II
|18
|Paramount Pictures
|$44,287,628
|$132,865,958
|$235,700,000
|$368,565,958
|4
|Red One
|25
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$18,552,939
|$85,792,186
|$78,800,000
|$164,592,186
|5
|The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
|32
|Lionsgate
|$4,811,743
|$34,472,293
|$145,605
|$34,617,898
|6
|Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.
|18
|Angel Studios
|$3,373,126
|$11,256,353
|–
|$11,256,353
|7
|Venom: The Last Dance
|46
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$3,127,265
|$139,061,430
|$333,700,000
|$472,761,430
|8
|The Wild Robot
|74
|Universal Pictures
|$1,030,305
|$142,809,640
|$180,324,000
|$323,133,640
|9
|Heretic
|32
|A24
|$956,796
|$27,504,451
|$13,417,477
|$40,921,928
|10
|A Real Pain
|39
|Searchlight Pictures
|$891,341
|$6,651,499
|$1,033,514
|$7,685,013
‘Moana 2’ Is Also Making Waves at the International Box Office
The Polynesian animated adventure Moana 2, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, is crushing worldwide box office records just six days into its release. As of December 3, 2024, it is already the number nine movie of the year, with a domestic collection of over $231.2 million.
Moana 2’s overseas collection on Monday, December 2, 2024, was $9.5 million, with the gross total of the international box office standing at $173.3 million. The original Moana, released in 2016, had a worldwide collection of $643.3 million, comprising a domestic total of $248.7 million and an overseas collection of $394.5 million. In the days to come, Moana 2 is expected to surpass the domestic box office numbers of its predecessor with a breeze.
The trailer for Moana 2 dropped on August 10, 2024, and has since garnered over 16 million views, which had set the anticipation for the film at an all-time high. The latest international market collection of Moana 2 has France at $19.2 million, UK at $16.3 million, Mexico at $12.4M, Germany at $10.6 million, Korea at $9.3 million, and Italy at $9.3 million. The highly anticipated sequel has raked in $8.8 million in Brazil, $8.6 million in Australia,$6.7 million in China, $5.5 million in Spain, $5.2 million in Philippines and $3.9 in Indonesia.
Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27, 2024, and is currently playing in theatres near you. You can stream the first movie, Moana, on Disney+.
|Moana 2
|Cast
|Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson
|Release Date
|November 27, 2024
|Stream On
|Disney+ (after theatrical release)
|Directed by
|David G. Derrick Jr.
|Produced by
|Osnat Shurer
|Based On
|Characters from the original Moana (2016)
|Plot Summary
|Moana sets sail on a new adventure beyond the known seas, exploring new lands and facing new challenges.
|Musical Elements
|Score and songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina
|Current Status
|9th highest-grossing film of the year, released in theaters on November 27, 2024
