U.S. Box Office Hit an All-Time High on 5-Day Thanksgiving Weekend

by

It was a great year to be thankful at the Thanksgiving box office! From Moana 2 to Wicked to Gladiator II, the domestic box office has raked in impressive numbers over the Thanksgiving weekend, setting a record for the entire marketplace with a Comscore report of $420 million.  

Moana 2 has blown Thanksgiving box office records off the charts with a $221 million contribution over the five-day holiday. That’s not all. Moana 2 has also marked yet another moment in history, with the biggest five-day debut surpassing Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which pulled in $205.6 million back in 2023 over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The highly anticipated Disney movie has also long surpassed its early projections of $135 million to $145 million. Adding more cheer to the festive weekend was Wicked, which raked in $117.5M, and Gladiator II, with $44M over the five-day stretch, with a 10-day box office gross of $681.5M since November 22, 2024.   

While Thanksgiving weekend at the box office was nothing short of a grand celebration this year, Thanksgiving 2025 also offers much to look forward to upstaging these numbers.Wicked: Part 2 will be released on the pre-Thanksgiving Friday. There’s also Paramount’s reboot of The Running Man starring Glen Powell, directed by Edgar Wright, Angel Studios’ animated David, an untitled Warner Bros/New Line movie. Of course, Disney will also join the Thanksgiving cheer with Zooptopia 2.  

Rank Movie Title Days in Theaters Distributor Thanksgiving Weekend Gross Domestic Box Office International Box Office Global Box Office
1 Moana 2 13 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $225,441,826 $299,326,066 $299,968,531 $599,294,597
2 Wicked 18 Universal Pictures $118,270,155 $322,107,690 $135,393,000 $457,500,690
3 Gladiator II 18 Paramount Pictures $44,287,628 $132,865,958 $235,700,000 $368,565,958
4 Red One 25 Warner Bros. Pictures $18,552,939 $85,792,186 $78,800,000 $164,592,186
5 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 32 Lionsgate $4,811,743 $34,472,293 $145,605 $34,617,898
6 Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. 18 Angel Studios $3,373,126 $11,256,353 $11,256,353
7 Venom: The Last Dance 46 Sony Pictures Releasing $3,127,265 $139,061,430 $333,700,000 $472,761,430
8 The Wild Robot 74 Universal Pictures $1,030,305 $142,809,640 $180,324,000 $323,133,640
9 Heretic 32 A24 $956,796 $27,504,451 $13,417,477 $40,921,928
10 A Real Pain 39 Searchlight Pictures $891,341 $6,651,499 $1,033,514 $7,685,013

‘Moana 2’ Is Also Making Waves at the International Box Office

The Polynesian animated adventure Moana 2, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, is crushing worldwide box office records just six days into its release. As of December 3, 2024, it is already the number nine movie of the year, with a domestic collection of over $231.2 million.

Moana 2’s overseas collection on Monday, December 2, 2024, was $9.5 million, with the gross total of the international box office standing at $173.3 million. The original Moana, released in 2016, had a worldwide collection of $643.3 million, comprising a domestic total of $248.7 million and an overseas collection of $394.5 million. In the days to come, Moana 2 is expected to surpass the domestic box office numbers of its predecessor with a breeze. 

The trailer for Moana 2 dropped on August 10, 2024, and has since garnered over 16 million views, which had set the anticipation for the film at an all-time high. The latest international market collection of Moana 2 has France at $19.2 million, UK at $16.3 million, Mexico at $12.4M, Germany at $10.6 million, Korea at $9.3 million, and Italy at $9.3 million. The highly anticipated sequel has raked in $8.8 million in Brazil, $8.6 million in Australia,$6.7 million in China, $5.5 million in Spain, $5.2 million in Philippines and $3.9 in Indonesia.

Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27, 2024, and is currently playing in theatres near you. You can stream the first movie, Moana, on Disney+.

Moana 2 poster Moana 2
Cast Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson
Release Date November 27, 2024
Stream On Disney+ (after theatrical release)
Directed by David G. Derrick Jr.
Produced by Osnat Shurer
Based On Characters from the original Moana (2016)
Plot Summary Moana sets sail on a new adventure beyond the known seas, exploring new lands and facing new challenges.
Musical Elements Score and songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina
Current Status 9th highest-grossing film of the year, released in theaters on November 27, 2024

Watch on Disney+

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
The Top Five Movies Based on Philip K. Dick Stories
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2016
Does A Live-Action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Even Work?
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2022
What Movies Get Completely Wrong About Snipers
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2021
The Five Best Rob Reiner Directed Films of His Career
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2018
How Matt Damon Turned ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ Into a Star-Making Vehicle
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2024
What We Know About New Horror Film “Temple”
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.