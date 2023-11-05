Top 8 TV Workspaces That Would Be Super Fun to Work At

Nothing beats the fun of ordering your favorite food, firing up the TV screen, and enjoying that meal with your favorite on-screen characters. But how cool would it be to work alongside the same fictional characters? A workspace is brought to life by its aesthetics, culture, and the people who work there. So working alongside Jake Peralta in the 99th precinct, even if one has to put their life on the line, sounds fun.
If your daily grind is feeling a bit laid-back lately, maybe it’s time to daydream about clocking in at a more lively and exciting workspace. But don’t just imagine — use it as inspiration to find the work that you love. But for now, let’s just imagine sharing coffee breaks with your favorite sitcom characters. Let’s start with the iconic setting of The Office.
1. Dunder Mifflin (From ‘The Office’)
Dunder Mifflin, the Scranton-based paper company from The Office, is a workspace that brims with quirk. Michael Scott (Steve Carell), always has a cringeworthy joke or misguided team-building exercise up his sleeve. Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) keep the atmosphere light with their playful pranks on the eccentric and beet-loving Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). It’s basically a workspace that turns even the most mundane moments into memorable ones or maybe that’s just how it looks to the viewers?
2. Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department (From ‘Parks and Recreation’)
The Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department as a workspace, from Parks and Recreation, is just going to be full of adventures. Led by the incredibly passionate and ambitious Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), this local government office is far from mundane. Leslie’s enthusiasm, combined with the deadpan humor of Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), and the quirky antics of Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), is poised to create a lively and dynamic workspace. You could plan a community event or navigate local politics with a team that ensures that there’s never a dull moment in Pawnee.
3. Central Perk (From ‘Friends’)
Well, not exactly a ‘workspace’ workspace but certainly a workspace for Gunther, Rachel, and Joey. A lot of people work as waiters at some point in their lives and that’s exactly why Central Perk is so relatable. The best part? It would’ve been fun to connect with Rachel (Jennifer Anniston), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and the late James Michael Tyler. But guess what would be more fun? As long as we’re imagining, it would be fun to see all six of them, including Chandler (late Matthew Perry) and Gunther, just hanging out again.
4. Bluth Company (From ‘Arrested Development’)
The Bluth Company, featured in Arrested Development, is a real estate development firm steeped in chaotic hilarity. At the helm is Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), who constantly tries to keep the family business afloat amid a sea of dysfunctional relatives and absurd misadventures. From Gob’s (Will Arnett) ill-conceived magic tricks to Lucille’s (Jessica Walter) manipulative schemes, the office is a hotbed of comedic chaos. The Bluth Company is less about property development and more about navigating the unpredictable antics of the Bluth family. Will it be fun? Well, yes but that could be a discussion.
5. The 99th Precinct (From ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’)
The 99th precinct, featured in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is a New York City police department that’s more funhouse than a cop house. While Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg) leads the charge with his childlike enthusiasm and goofy antics, the diverse squad each brings their own flavor of humor. Whether it’s Terry Crews‘s character, Terry Jeffords, flexing his muscles while being a gentle giant, or Rosa Diaz’s (Stephanie Beatriz) tough-as-nails demeanor paired with a soft spot for her friends, the precinct is never short on laughs. The camaraderie and banter make it a workspace you’d wish to clock into.
6. Goliath National Bank (From ‘How I Met Your Mother’)
The credit for wanting to work at GNB goes to Barney Stinson (played by Neil Patrick Harris). While the place never really hit home for Ted (Josh Radnor) or Marshall (Jason Segel), it would’ve been a blast to work together. Do you know who was the boss at GNB, and who was also a lawyer? It was Arthur Hobbs, played by none other than Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk. While it may have been fun to work there, the fans would have to watch their back at all times as he loved to fire people.
7. The Orville (From ‘The Orville’)
Working on a spaceship that runs on the rules of quantum physics, 400 years in the future, and your compensation is reputation, not money? Well, hell yes. The Orville is a ship from the show The Orville where people from multiple planets throughout the universe work, eat whatever they want to, heal in seconds, and fight against the evil in the universe. Not to forget the mind-boggling AR stimulation room which lets them move to any place, anywhere in the universe. Working here would be the coolest!
8. Iron River Ranch (From ‘The Ranch’)
For those looking for a full-on testosterone-loaded environment, The Ranch’s Beau Bennett’s Iron River Ranch is the place to be. Mr. Bennett will be there to roast his employees and he wouldn’t care even if the employee is his son. From mowing the fields to fixing the trucks and enjoying the small-town life with just some fast-paced, goofy, boy humor, this is the place for anybody who loves to wear old faded Levis and Chelsea boots, plays guitar, and doesn’t shy away from making sure that the bull is impregnating the cows well for the next year’s herd.