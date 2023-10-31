Is ‘The Office’ Reboot In The Works? Showrunner Responds To Rumor

It’s been almost two decades since NBC first aired its quirky mockumentary The Office, a show that would soon become a major part of pop culture. Created by Greg Daniels for American TV, The Office follows the staff of a paper company in the Midwest as they navigate their day-to-day lives. Even though the show ended after nine seasons in 2013, a lot of people still hope it could come back.
Characters like Dwight, Andy, Jim, Creed, and, of course, the very unconventional Michael Scott left audiences with laugh fits for years. So it’s only normal that people would want that raw, somewhat tongue-in-cheek humor back on their screens. With loud whispers of a possible The Office reboot of the show, the producer, Gregg Daniels had some thoughts on it.
Is There An Actual ‘The Office’ Reboot In The Works?
During an interview for Prime Video’s Upload Season 3, The Office’s creator and star, Daniels, discussed the possibility of the show coming back for a reboot. Unfortunately for fans of the show, there’s still no definitive “yes” to the reboot, but Daniels doesn’t completely rule it out. Daniels said. “If a reboot were to happen, I would definitely announce it.” He also revealed that he’s had discussions with NBC, the original network home of The Office, about a potential reboot.
“Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.” While fans can’t expect a reboot anytime soon, it seems the idea is still in the works. Plus, Daniels said that if The Office did come back, it’d be like an “extension of the universe, like ‘Star Wars’ is an extension of ‘Mandalorian“.
Would A ‘The Office’ Reboot Work In Today’s World?
During its time on the air, The Office earned a reputation for being funny, but also for being a little bit cringe-worthy. In the decades since its final episode, the show has exploded onto the television landscape. It practically became quite hard to get by on social media without a meme or clip reminding viewers of the hilarious show. However, it’s come under a fair amount of criticism over the years. Much of the criticism has been directed at jokes and other material that hasn’t aged as gracefully. Even some of the cast agree that the show may be a bit inappropriate today if it presents the same humorously dangerous lines.
Plus, it’s been a long time since a ‘The Office‘ reboot has been talked about. There’s a lot of debate as to whether or not a new series would be able to capture the show’s all-encompassing nature. Producers will probably have to update the material to fit a more contemporary audience. A TV series that ended about a decade ago may have a lot to modify thanks to the ever-changing world. Daniels shared his thoughts on this when asked about how a The Office reboot would match up to current times.
This is what he had to say, “Yeah, it’s an interesting question. When you watch old movies it’s like a game to identify what wouldn’t work when everybody had a cell phone. You know what I mean? Like all the story moves of people like, ‘Oh, they just missed you. Oh, dang.’ Now maybe I’ll get on that boat and go to, you know, it’s just like, ‘Oh, how frustrating if you only had a cell phone.’ I mean, it’s an interesting question for sure.”
Who Would Be In A ‘The Office’ Reboot?
The original ‘The Office’ cast boasted of an unforgettably unique and hilarious cast. The star-studded cast included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, and Craig Robinson. Since there hasn’t been an official confirmation on a re-make, it’s hard to say if the original cast will be returning. Fischer and Kinsey already have a The Office-themed podcast running so maybe they’ll both be down for a remake. Of course, this is all speculation and “four-fingers crossed” kind of talk.
The Australian Re-make Of ‘The Office’
It’s possible that fans got extra excited about the Puck-generated rumor of a The Office reboot after hearing the news of a female-led spin-off, set in Australia. The new Prime Video series will star Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard. She’s the head of Flinley Crane packaging company, navigating the busy demands of a post-Covid world.
“Hannah receives a shock from head office: her branch will close and all staff will be forced to work from home,” reads the official synopsis. “She goes into a state of survival, making promises she knows she cannot keep and devising bizarre schemes to keep her ‘work family’ together.” The eight-part series starts filming this year and will land on UK’s Amazon Prime Video by 2024. The show will also star Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Pallavi Sharda, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani.