Television filmmaker and screenwriter Greg Daniels has long been recognized as one of the most influential figures in television comedy. His career spans four decades, with his projects shaping the way sitcoms are written, filmed, and experienced by audiences. Daniels has proven time and again that comedy can be both hilarious and thought-provoking.
Proof of genius and talent not only lies in the TV shows he has created but also in those he has contributed to. In his early career, Greg Daniels worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live before moving on to The Simpsons in the mid-1990s. Also, while not credited as a creator, one of Daniels’ greatest achievements is developing the award-winning mockumentary The Office. In appreciation of his contribution to television, here’s a ranking of the best Greg Daniels-created TV shows.
6. My Mom, Your Dad
With a career defined by a growing reputation in comedy, Greg Daniels co-created the dating show, My Mom, Your Dad, which came as a surprise to many. Unlike traditional dating shows, My Mom, Your Dad centered around a group of single parents nominated by their kids to find love again. The show blended heartfelt family dynamics with the unpredictability of reality TV.
It aimed to spotlight the unique challenges of dating later in life while raising kids. Generally, viewers’ reactions were mixed. While some appreciated the wholesome and family-oriented angle, others, however, felt that the concept was underdeveloped and lacked the consistent entertainment value found in other popular reality shows. However, although it ranks the lowest on the list, it’s an entertaining, binge-worthy show for audiences who appreciate the genre.
5. Space Force
The creative collaboration between Greg Daniels and Steve Carell raised high expectations, especially given their shared history. The workplace comedy-drama Space Force imagined a brand-new branch of the military tasked with space operations, drawing inspiration from real-world headlines. With Carell leading the cast, Space Force was a blend of workplace comedy and political satire.
Although not Greg Daniels’ most universally praised project, Space Force still delivered moments of sharp humor and biting commentary on bureaucracy and ambition. While the writing carried Daniels’ signature wit, Space Force leaned more towards situational awkwardness than big laughs. The show struggled to find its footing over two seasons. However, it remains a solid entry that showed Greg Daniels’ willingness to experiment outside his more established formula.
4. The Paper
Greg Daniels’ latest project is the 2025 mockumentary sitcom The Paper. He co-created the show with Michael Koman. In The Paper, the mockumentary-style format familiar from The Office follows a struggling local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. The documentary crew that once captured the daily lives of Dunder Mifflin employees turns its lens to the Toledo Truth-Teller. While Oscar Núñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office, The Paper’s ensemble cast is led by Domhnall Gleeson. While it’s still gaining momentum, it has received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.
3. Upload (2020–2025)
With Upload, Greg Daniels stepped into a futuristic setting unlike anything he had done before. The show was solely created by Daniels and is set in a world where people can transfer their consciousness into a digital afterlife. While not an outright comedy in a traditional sense, the humor shines through in its satirical edge and clever observations about modern society. Upload aired for 4 seasons from May 1, 2020, to August 25, 2025. Throughout its run, it received a massive audience following.
2. King of the Hill
The animated sitcom King of the Hill was the first TV show Greg Daniels ever created. He co-created the show with Mike Judge, who’s famous for creating Beavis and Butt-Head. Set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill quickly became a fan favorite. The show centered on Hank Hill and his family, with comedy rooted in everyday life and small-town dynamics. The show lasted for 14 seasons, with several networks picking up the show along the way. Interestingly, King of the Hill has enjoyed critical acclaim since its first season.
1. Parks and Recreation
Although it was initially compared to The Office, Parks and Recreation quickly grew into its own force in comedy television. Amy Poehler, as Leslie Knope, led a cast filled with eccentric but lovable characters. Parks and Recreation’s humor not only came from workplace hijinks but also from its sharp commentary on politics, bureaucracy, and community life. With iconic characters like Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), the show became a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate with new generations. To date, it is the best TV show ever created by Greg Daniels.
