Top Five Moments In Yorgo Lanthimos’s Poor Things Trailer

The unorthodox director of The Favourite and The Lobster has returned. Oscar winner Emma Stone will play Bella Baxter in this strange tale that’s reminiscent of Frankenstein. The story focuses on a scientist, who brings a young woman back to life and she runs off with a lawyer across different continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Ever since Poor Things premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it’s been the talk of the town. The latest Yorgo Lanthimos project has become a front-runner for the 2024 Oscars. The upcoming feature has a star-studded cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef. The film is currently on a festival circuit, but it’s scheduled to be released worldwide on December 8, 2023. Here are the five best moments of the Poor Things Trailer:
This Is Bella
The premise of the film immediately smacks you in the face. A mad scientist – a rightfully cast Willem Dafoe – has revived a woman who does not have a full grasp of the world yet. However, the most striking thing about the early portion of Poor Things is everything surrounding the characters. It’s an odd world that has a hybrid of animals running around.
The first few seconds of the trailer grab you because it immediately immerses you into a world that’s never been seen before. In an age where remakes, sequels, and superheroes dominate the market, it’s rare to get such an experimental film in the mainstream market. Though Poor Things is a political film, Yorgo Lanthimos is a master storyteller who can expertly get his themes and messages without shoving them down the throats of audiences. More importantly, the filmmaker knows how to craft memorable worlds that have huge amounts of depth and complexity behind them.
Small Bella Montage
Emma Stone is one of the best actresses of this generation. Her performance in Poor Things seems like a true delight. Emma has thrown herself into the character of Bella and every ounce of her performance feels raw and organic. Her brief montage that features her being awkward around guests and dancing exemplifies how charismatic the actress is. It has given more context surrounding the character of Bella and how she operates in such a strange world. The moment features of happiness, hilarity, and even a hint of sadness, which is on brand for Yorgo Lanthimos overall.
Dr. Godwin’s Experiment
The most interesting question to pop up is: Why did Dr. Godwin Baxter choose to experiment in the first place? Surely, that will be answered throughout the film, but it’s fascinating to study such a unique character and his motivations. Willem Dafoe will surely string out a strong performance. In the small moments that feature the actor, his energy is unmatched. Hopefully, his character is given enough dimension to truly explore the mad scientist’s psyche. Poor Things has an incredible cast and the supporting characters seem just as compelling.
The Victorian Setting
The entire setting in Poor Things is gorgeous. When Bella looks out on the balcony, it’s hard not to want to throw yourself into such a stunning place with a beautiful color palette. The Victorian setting further aids the story of Bella’s journey to becoming human, as it’ll be fun to understand the rules and how the environment is holding back Bella’s growth within her journey. The eye-catching visuals are strong enough to add weight to the story, without distracting from the main narrative.
Bella Slaps Duncan Wedderburn
Mark Ruffalo’s character also plays a huge role in Poor Things. The dynamic between Bella and Duncan is quite intriguing: Duncan greatly understands the world and wants to invite Bella within it; however, her character seems to want to reject nearly every aspect of it. Poor Things is also an oddball love story and Bella slapping Duncan is a strong example of that notion. The pairing of Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone could mark one of the best onscreen couples in film. Of course, both characters have to be written in a manner where their relationship feels real and relatable.
