Top Five Moments From The FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA Trailer

It’s been nearly a decade since George Miller unleashed his highly acclaimed feature, Mad Max. It was an awesome wild ride with the stand out being Charlize Theron‘s Furiosa. Since then, a prequel has been made focusing on the heroine of the Mad Max film as Anya-Taylor Joy has taken over the mantle as the younger Furiosa. The synopsis for the upcoming film is as follows:
Young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and handed off to a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. As they travel through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, which is presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a battle to make her way home.
The prequel has a star-studded cast that also features Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, and Nathan Jones. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on May 24, 2024. The first trailer for the prequel has gotten some nice buzz going for it as it reminded audiences why the 2015 film was held in such high regard. Here are the top five moments of the first Furiosa trailer.
Promise Me You’ll Find Your Way Home
The visuals for Furiosa are striking. Granted, it sucks that more CGI is used this time around, but Miller has a unique sense of style that makes the characters and world pop. The opening of the Furiosa trailer is an instant attention grabber. It immediately immerses you back into this dystopian wasteland and the voiceover nicely explains Furiosa’s arc in a matter of seconds. The good thing about the Furiosa trailer is that it’s not following the same path as Mad Max.
There are plenty of similarities throughout, but her arc feels different from Max’s onscreen adaptations thus far. Anya-Taylor Joy is an interesting choice to play Furiosa. Charlize Theron was perfect as the character. But Joy is tasked with playing the woman who had gone through such emotional turmoil to get to the point where the predecessor is. Anya-Taylor Joy is a talented actress, but her look can easily help boost the performance of said character. Furiosa wasn’t much of a talker in the first film, so relying on the physical aspects of the character is crucial to the role. Something that the actress should excel in.
Warlord Dementus
It’s nice to see Hemsworth break away from a formula role. The actor has a dynamic resume, but his turn in Thor has seen him be in more action-based projects. Furiosa is another action-based film, but the difference here is that Hemsworth is playing the villain. Hemsworth has proven recently that he can be a strong villain in Bad Times in El Royale; however, to see him transform into something unlike he’s played in the past is truly intriguing. He doesn’t say much here, but what’s given thus far is promising. His introduction to the games gives a strong hint of the type of man that he is.
Warlord Dementus and Rictus Erectus Face-to-Face
Nathan Jones reprises his role as Rictus Erectus in this prequel. The one shot of the two villains face-to-face leaves so much to the imagination of the impact that Erectus has on Dementus. Is Warlord Dementus a mentor of Rictus Erectus? Or is it vice-versa? There are so many possible dynamics in play here during the prequel. There’s no word on just how much screentime Rictus Erectus has in Furiosa, but it’s great to see how his relationship is with the Warlord and the young Furiosa herself.
Bullets Rain On Warlord Dementus
Of course, action is a major factor in Mad Max and it seems that the prequels deliver the goods. As important as the story will be, Furiosa has to do enough to differentiate itself from being deemed a Mad Max clone. At the same time, it has to balance what made audiences fall in love with the previous films. The trailer is filled with plenty of cool action sequences, but a barrage of bullets failing onto Warlord Dementus (as he’s hovering over a pit of lava?) introduces a cool new element that wasn’t presented in the previous film. The possibility of how Miller gets to this point is quite exciting, but the environment surrounding Warlord Dementus opens the intrigue of what’s to come.
The Bikers Riding Through The Wasteland
This just piggybacking off the previous comment about the action needing to deliver the goods. What’s so special about Miller’s style is that he knows how to film chaotic, edge-of-your-seat action. He doesn’t use numerous camera cuts to hide stunt doubles or CGI effects nor does he rely on shaky cam to get across the fast-paced movement we’re witnessing on screen. The action seems complex, yet remains simple enough for audiences to understand and thoroughly enjoy.
