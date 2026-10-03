Tom Ford’s Men-In-Thongs Runway Show Leaves People Cringing: “This Is Not Fashion, This Is Stupidity”

After women’s thongs became a familiar part of fashion, it seems men’s thongs may now be having their own runway moment.
Tom Ford’s latest collection took that idea much further, sending male models down the catwalk in tiny underwear while pairing the revealing pieces with luxury fashion.
The bold look quickly sparked debate online, as some critics couldn’t understand why underwear belonged on a runway.
“This is not fashion; this is stupidity,” wrote one netizen.
Tom Ford’s launched men’s underwear in a very different place during Paris Fashion Week
The new look came from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, presented during Paris Fashion Week.
Creative director Haider Ackermann leaned heavily into the fashion house’s long-standing connection with seduction, but this time he pushed the idea of revealing clothing even further.
The collection mixed sharply tailored jackets and suits with silk, leather, cashmere, sheer fabrics, and extremely revealing pieces.
Some models wore low-cut tops, fishnet, and thigh-grazing shorts, while others appeared in tiny underwear that left little to the imagination.
The men’s thongs became one of the show’s most talked-about looks.
One male model walked in a pale pink thong underneath a brown crewneck sweater. He also carried a leather bag, with a luxury vicuña coat draped alongside him.
Instead of treating the thong as something hidden under an outfit, Ackermann made it part of the styling.
Haider Ackermann addressed the new men’s collection and revealed he wanted to push things further
Ackermann knew the collection would attract attention. In his statement about the show, he said, “Seduction is the pillar on which this house is built. This time I felt like pushing it further, closer to danger.”
He also explained that he was interested in the tension between showing the body and keeping something hidden.
“There is something deeply s*xual in the body that reveals itself without offering itself,” he wrote. He added that s*xuality could be quiet rather than loud and described freedom as something that could involve taking risks.
That idea shaped much of the collection.
The clothes did not rely heavily on prints or decoration. Instead, the cuts, exposed skin, and unusual proportions created the drama.
One review described the clothes as having a quiet confidence with an “undeniable s*xuality.”
Apparently, a thong was not the only revealing item on the runway.
Models also wore neon pink underwear, tiny white shorts, plunging necklines, sheer bodysuits, and daring cutout pieces.
Another male model appeared in an all-white outfit featuring a mesh vest, blazer, and tiny shorts that exposed his thighs.
The collection repeatedly played with the idea of showing more skin while keeping the rest of the outfit polished and luxurious.
Ackermann appeared to see experimentation as part of fashion’s freedom. “I told the team I want to continue this conversation. Let’s have joy – and take more risks – it makes us feel good — and alive,” he said.
Tom Ford’s runway videos quickly divided viewers, as some people questioned whether the tiny underwear should even be considered fashion
One person wrote, “Is this fashion or madness?” while someone else described the looks as “degrading” and added, “Can’t feel the art, sorry.”
Another critic wrote, “Put on some clothes!”
A separate commenter questioned whether the outfit could ever be appropriate outside a runway, asking, “Could I wear this to a baseball game or Wedding or a Funeral?”
Some viewers, however, pointed out the double standard around revealing clothing.
One person wrote, “If women wear this, then why shouldn’t men?”
Another argued that women had worn similarly revealing styles for years and asked why people were suddenly shocked when men did it.
Not everyone watching the show thought the outrage made sense.
Some commenters said society had already accepted thongs and exposed skin as part of women’s fashion, so men wearing similarly revealing clothing should not be shocking.
One person wrote, “Women have to do this for ages. Now a man and everyone is hysterical.”
Another said they did not particularly like the looks but believed it was fair to normalize them if revealing styles had already been normalized for women.
At the same time, other viewers remained firmly unimpressed.
One X user wrote, “I’m an open-minded person, but a man is a man, a woman is a woman. Is this fashion? No. Art? Hardly.”
Another called the changing fashion landscape “a strange world order.”
“I can’t see straight men wearing thongs,” wrote one netizen
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