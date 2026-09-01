Meghan Markle’s “Extremely Rude” Interview Rules For Household Staff Revealed In New Report

Meghan Markle may have a new problem on her hands as she settles back into life in the UK: finding household staff willing to work for her.
A new report claims the Duchess of Sussex had an unusually cold way of interviewing household staff during her previous stint in Britain, with sources alleging that stories about those encounters have continued to circulate years later.
Now, as Harry and Meghan rebuild their UK household, those allegations are back in the spotlight.
One user pointed to the couple’s previous controversies, writing, “Before Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020, reports were beginning to filter out about her alleged bullying… and the way she was treating staff.”
Meghan Markle’s alleged household staff interview style has resurfaced as she returns to the UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has put their private household arrangements under renewed scrutiny.
The couple reportedly returned to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after spending years living in California.
Their children have reportedly been enrolled at a British school and are expected to begin classes when the new term starts later this month.
Their extended UK stay means they may once again need to hire household staff to help manage family life.
According to sources who spoke exclusively to Page Six, Meghan’s alleged treatment of household-staff applicants during her previous time in Britain left a particularly negative impression among people working in private households.
One source alleged, “When Meghan was previously living in the UK, the way she interviewed household staff was extremely rude.”
“They would hand over their resume, then be told to stand off to the side of the room, not speak and not make eye contact while Meghan sat there and reviewed it,” the source added.
The same insider alleged that the Duchess would then look over the applicant before deciding whether they should leave, rather than conducting a conventional interview.
One source alleged, “Word has gotten around over the years about what Meghan can be like to work for… very dismissive and rude to staff”
“She wouldn’t ask them questions or have any kind of actual conversation with them. She would take her time reading through the resume, look the person up and down, and then simply tell them they could leave.”
According to the source, those alleged encounters became known within staffing circles.
“This happened with enough people that word absolutely got around among household staff,” the insider told the outlet.
The source added, “People remember how they were treated, and there are a lot of people who simply would not want to put themselves in that position and work for her now.”
A second source claimed there has been concern “among household staff about Harry and Meghan coming back to the UK.”
“Word has gotten around over the years about what Meghan can be like to work for, and she has a reputation for being very dismissive and rude to staff.”
The same source added, “A lot of people in those circles talk, so stories travel. And there are definitely people who would have no interest in working for her because of what they’ve heard.”
“The assumption is that now that Meghan and Harry are back, Meghan will probably be looking to hire household staff again, but I don’t think she’s going to have people lining up for those jobs,” the source concluded.
The new claims revive scrutiny over Harry and Meghan’s history of staff treatment and departures
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“There’s a lot of apprehension about what working in that household would actually be like.”
The couple has faced similar reports about employees leaving roles across their royal and post-royal operations.
In December last year, that scrutiny intensified when Meredith Maines and James Holt left their respective positions within days of one another.
Holt had worked with the couple for nearly a decade and had served as executive director of Archewell, while Maines had joined the Sussexes’ team as chief communications officer in 2025.
Their departures prompted fresh speculation about the working environment around the couple.
However, neither publicly blamed Harry or Meghan, and both issued statements that remained positive about their time working with the Sussexes.
The claims quickly divided social media users, with some netizens treating the allegations as evidence of a reputation they already believe the Suits alum has developed.
“Ask the long list of high-powered staff who left, The Sussex Survivors are 33+,” one person wrote.
Another commenter bluntly claimed, “Natural for her to behave that way, narcissistic.”
Critics have strong reactions to the allegations, but some are urging people to “give the woman a chance”
Others added, “They will not be missed! I do not understand her attitude and behavior! Be gracious and thankful for such an opportunity to be in that position! Just do not get it!”
One commenter argued, “I do believe it’s true. These are serious accusations and if not true, why not sue? We know both her and Harry enjoy a good lawsuit.”
Another comment read, “But people who interview or want a job from her deserves the treatment after 8 yrs of the world knowing her years of bad behavior deserves her bad behavior!!!!”
But some users pushed back against treating anonymous allegations as fact, with one writing, “Just stop. Unless you’re there, it didn’t happen. Give the woman a chance.”
Despite the detailed allegations from the two anonymous sources, Meghan’s supporters have firmly rejected the story.
A source close to the former actress told Page Six that the couple has “always treated their staff with respect and professionalism.”
The insider specifically denied the allegation about Meghan’s supposed interview style, saying, “The suggestion that Meghan interviewed anyone in a rude manner is categorically untrue.”
For their parts, both Meghan and Harry have time and again denied all such allegations of bullying and staff mistreatment.
“Meg you have really earned your reputation and 99% of people near and wide loathe you,” one netizen wrote
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